7 Best Dog Gates to Keep Your Pup Put

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

There are lots of reasons to invest in a dog gate—from keeping your pet out of certain rooms while you're potty training them to preventing them from charging at the door when guests arrive. When choosing the best dog gates for your home, Brett Reynolds, director of dog care at The Dog Stop, suggests considering whether you want a portable, temporary barrier or a more permanent fixture.

Pressure-mounted gates can fit into most doorways and are easily moved to any part of your home, but they aren't always expandable to fill larger openings. Hardware-mounted gates are meant to stay in one location, tend to be a bit more secure, and often have a hinged gate for you and other humans in the house to walk through.

"The size of the gate is the most important consideration," says Sean Prichard, certified canine fitness coach and president at Pant & Wag. "Dogs are very athletic, and most dogs can jump several times their own height, so the taller your dog is, the higher the gate needs to be. Additionally, thick, strong dogs might not have great leaping ability, but they can bulldoze their way through just about anything, so the material and the mount options of the gate are critical considerations as well."

With all that in mind, here are some of the best dog gates, according to experts.

Prices are current at the time of publication but are subject to change.

RELATED: The Best Dog Food for Puppies, According to Veterinarians.

1 Veraste Retractable Mesh Dog Gate

Height: 33"

33" Width: 55", 71", 118", 150", 165"

55", 71", 118", 150", 165" Material: Mesh

"While not as durable or stable as hardware-mounted products, retractable gates provide a barrier for small dogs or dogs that aren't inclined to test the boundary," says Reynolds. "When not in use, simply allow the panel to retract."

This retractable gate can be used in doorways, door frames, and even decks. It comes in five different widths to accommodate various spaces. There's a lock and unlock function at the top of the gate that you can operate easily—even one-handed when you've got your hands full—and according to reviewers, the gate couldn't be easier to install as long as you have a drill and powered screwdriver.

Reviewers also like that their pets can see through the gate due to the mesh construction.

$39.99 at Amazon Buy Now

2 Regalo Easy Step Walk Thru Gate

Height: 36"

36" Width: 29-36.5" (expandable)

29-36.5" (expandable) Material: Metal, steel

"Walk-through gates are the best choice for pet parents because they allow a person to move freely through the home but prevent dogs from doing so," says Alexandra Bassett, lead dog trainer and behavior consultant at Dog Savvy. "They are also fantastic tools for dog training because the door that opens and closes on the gate can be used as a communication tool when teaching a dog manners and self-control—or when rehabilitating a dog with territorial aggression."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

This sturdy, budget-friendly walk-through gate comes in multiple colors and sizes (standard, wide, extra tall) and can be pressure-mounted into a range of thresholds. Bassett notes that it also comes with wall cups to prevent wall damage.

"It includes multiple safety-lock features and mounting hardware," she adds. "This would be good at the top of a staircase, for instance, so it doesn't fall over. It has a lock, too, so that the lift-lever handle won't accidentally pop up—possibly releasing a dog by mistake."

$39.99 and up at Amazon Buy Now

RELATED: 20 Popular Dogs That Don't Shed.

3 MidWest Homes for Pets Foldable Metal Dog Exercise Pen

Height: 18", 24", 30", 36", 42", 48"

18", 24", 30", 36", 42", 48" Width: 62"

62" Material: Metal, steel

Technically, this is meant to serve as an exercise pen for your beloved fur baby, but it can also be set up as a gate.

"My favorite budget option has no frills or extras but gets the job done," says Reynolds. "These gates are easily portable and can even be set up outside. Something to keep in mind: Because this gate is freestanding, though, it isn't suitable for large dogs or those that jump on the barrier."

The product comes with four ground anchors for outdoor use and four thumb-snaps for easy assembly—no tools are required to set it up. Note, however, that this pen is not recommended for puppies or dogs that jump.

$33.99 and up at Amazon Buy Now

4 Owlie Extra Wide Safety Gate for Pet

Height: 30.5"

30.5" Width: 29-33", 29-52", 29-57", 57-66", 66-75", 75-85"

29-33", 29-52", 29-57", 57-66", 66-75", 75-85" Material: Iron

If your dog has some jumping skills, rest assured this gate will hold up well.

"This variety is designed for mounting in openings wider than standard doorways," explains Reynolds. "Hardware-mounted metal gates are a strong option if you don't mind a semi-permanent fixture in your home. These gates will hold up to jumping dogs."

Reviewers say this gate is sturdy and well-made. It comes in six different expandable widths, is easy to install, requires no drilling, and can be opened and closed with one hand.

$59.99 and up at Amazon Buy Now

RELATED: The 10 Most High-Maintenance Dog Breeds, New Study Shows.



5 Carlson Extra Tall Walk Through Pet Gate

Height: 36"

36" Width: 39"

39" Material: Alloy steel

This walk-through gate has garnered thousands of five-star reviews—and with good reason. It's adjustable, features a convenient one-touch release safety lock, comes with wall mounts for added security and durability, and features non-toxic finishes.

"This is a terrific option because it's made from steel, making it virtually unbendable—and it's six inches taller than most other dog gates," says Prichard. "It also has a unique built-in small pet door which allows smaller pets such as cats through, while keeping the larger dog(s) at bay."

$44.91 and up at Amazon Buy Now

6 PAWLAND 30-Inches Tall Dog Gate

Height: 36"

36" Width: 72", 96", 144"

72", 96", 144" Material: Wood

"This is a great choice for larger areas or for creating a spacious playpen," says Prichard. "It consists of six interlocking panels that can be configured into different shapes and features a convenient walk-through door. It also comes in two color choices so you can match your home's decor."

Use it as a pet gate in doorways or connect the panels to make your dog an exercise playpen. The solid wood frame is surprisingly lightweight, making it easy to move and store. While no wall attachments are required, it features two support feet for added balance.

$69.99 and up at Amazon Buy Now

RELATED: 10 Best Ways to Pet-Proof Your Home.

7 Babelio 26-43" No Bottom Bar Gate

Height: 28", 34"

28", 34" Width: 26-43", 31.5-55", 26-43"

26-43", 31.5-55", 26-43" Material: Alloy steel, metal

This gate is one of Bassett's top picks—in part because it has an auto-close feature, meaning the gate will close behind you and lock into place, as well as a stay-open feature that locks the door in place when it's open. Not to mention, thanks to the two-way swing capability, it opens both ways, unlike most gates that only open in one direction.

"This gate must be installed—so it's not great for apartment dwellers but excellent for homeowners—and allows for a wider, freer passage when the gate opens," explains Basset. "Because there is no bottom bar, there is less possibility of accidentally tripping over the bottom bar, and it allows for free passage of baby buggies (if someone uses a baby stroller) or walking through the gate more easily if you are holding something like groceries."

According to Bassett, gates with wall installation like this one are preferable to a pressure-mounted gate if you have a large, strong dog that might easily push a pressure-mounted gate over.