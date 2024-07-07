Ticks on Dogs: How to Find Them and Safely Remove Them

Nothing sparks fear in an outdoor adventurer's soul quite like ticks. Each year, there's fresh data about thriving tick populations and the diseases they carry. Depending on the tick, a bite can lead to anything from minor irritation to Lyme disease. And the problems ticks pose are not limited to people. While many of us humans tend to stay out of shrubbery and tall grasses, our pups are none the wiser to the dangers that lurk within. If you suspect your dog has a tick bite, read on for some veterinarian-approved tips for removing the parasite and providing the appropriate aftercare.

How Do Dogs Get Ticks?

Dogs get ticks in the same way that humans do. They typically pick them up outside, but they can even acquire them inside if the pest has been brought there by another animal or person. Ticks tend to hang out in brushy, wooded, or grassy areas, which means they could be present in your yard or where you go for walks, especially if you tend to veer off trails.

Ticks tend to prefer warm, moist spots, such as your dog's ears, eye area, collar, legs, toes, and tail.

How Dangerous Are Ticks to Dogs?

Ticks can transmit dangerous bacteria to your pup. However, "if a tick is removed within 16 hours, there is a much lower chance of it transmitting disease," says Gabre Denton, DVM, veterinary care expert with TeachMe.To.

Examples of tick-borne illnesses that occur in dogs include Lyme disease, rickettsia disease, ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, anaplasmosis, and more. Many of these issues can be effectively treated with antibiotics prescribed by your vet. There are also vaccines for some of them.

How to Identify a Tick

There are many different types of ticks that are common across the country, but they all share a few key characteristics. Ticks have eight legs (they're technically arachnids, like spiders) and range in size from a few millimeters to the length of a pencil eraser. When a tick takes in blood, its abdomen swells. They are typically brown, red, or black.

After a tick bites a host, it can stay attached for up to two weeks.

How to Remove Ticks on Dogs

Assemble your supplies.

There are a few items you'll want to have on hand before you begin, says Robert Gonzalez, DVM, regional medical director at Small Door Veterinary. These include fine-tipped tweezers or a tick-removal tool, gloves, antiseptic wipes, a zip-lock bag or container with a lid, rubbing alcohol, and treats to keep your dog calm.

Locate the tick.

First, put on your gloves to protect yourself from possible infections. Then, part your dog's fur to expose the tick. Good lighting will help, advises Gonzalez.

Break out your tweezers.

"Grasp the tick as close to the dog's skin as possible with fine-tipped tweezers or the tick removal tool," says Gonzalez. "Do not twist or jerk the tick; pull the tick straight out with a slow, steady motion." Avoid squeezing the tick's body, which can inject infected material into the dog.

"Ensure the entire tick, including the mouthparts, is removed," says Gonzalez.

Dispose of the tick.

Don't crush it or toss it back outside. "Place the tick in a container with rubbing alcohol to kill it," says Gonzalez.

Clean the area.

Use your antiseptic wipes to clean the bite area on the dog.

Reward your pup.

They deserve a treat for being brave and patient—so don't skip this step!

What Kind of Aftercare Will My Dog Require?

Keep the area clean.

Just like any wound, you'll want to monitor the bite area. "Continue to clean the bite area with antiseptic for a few days to prevent infection," says Gonzalez.

Make an appointment with your veterinarian.

They should know about your dog's tick encounter. "Consider testing for tick-borne diseases, but note that standard tests may take about a month to return a positive result after a tick bite," says Nikhil Joshi, DVM, a veterinarian at Merck Animal Health. "Testing for tick-borne disease in dogs should be conducted every year."

Your vet will also help you control for any environmental risks.

Monitor your dog for unusual symptoms.

You'll also want to keep an eye on your dog's overall behavior . "Watch for signs of infection, such as redness, swelling, or pus," says Gonzalez. "Also, keep an eye out for symptoms of tick-borne diseases like fever, lethargy, loss of appetite, or lameness." If you notice any of those issues, call your vet immediately.

Check for other ticks.

They might be lurking elsewhere. "Continue to regularly check your dog for any additional ticks, as some dogs may be infested with multiple ticks," says Joshi. "This is particularly important if your dog frequently spends time in tick-prone areas."

How to Prevent My Dog From Getting Ticks

Use a preventative medication.

These are helpful year-round. "Ticks are active whenever the temperature rises above freezing, and some ticks even live indoors, so it's important to protect against ticks all 12 months," says Joshi.

He recommends BRAVECTO. "It provides up to 12 weeks of continuous protection against both ticks and fleas in a single dose, which is nearly three times longer than one dose of a monthly product," Joshi explains. "That means you only have to administer about four doses per year, or one dose per season, to give complete year-round protection."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Vaccinate your dog against tick-borne diseases.

People on the East Coast or in the Upper Midwest, where Lyme disease is common, should consider vaccinating against Lyme disease. "This is an annual vaccine that can bridge the gaps in coverage if you miss a dose of preventative," says Joshi.

Your vet can help you decide if this or other vaccinations make sense for your dog.

Keep your pup well-groomed.

A well-manicured coat can make it tougher for ticks to latch on to your pet's fur and make early detection easier. "Regular brushing or combing can help remove loose hair and potentially dislodge any ticks before they attach," says Joshi. "Check your pet daily, especially after any outdoor activities."

Aim for a tick-safe outdoor environment.

There are some situations in your yard that can lure ticks. For example, you'll want to get rid of fallen leaves, brush, debris, and other trash. You should also keep the grass and other greenery trimmed and tidy. "Consider creating a barrier with gravel or wood chips between lawns and wooded areas to prevent tick migration," says Joshi.

Wildlife can also be an issue since they can bring ticks into your space. "Discourage these animals by fencing off your property, removing bird feeders, and sealing off potential entry points, such as gaps in fences or under buildings," says Joshi.

If ticks are becoming an issue, call a pest control company to see if they can recommend further measures.

Avoid tick-infested areas.

You may want to reconsider your walk locations during tick season. "If possible, avoid known tick-infested areas, such as heavily wooded areas or tall grasses," says Joshi. "If you must enter such areas, carefully check for ticks afterward."

Wash bedding and vacuum often.

If any ticks do get into your home, this will help eliminate them quickly. "Keep your pet's bedding clean by washing it regularly," says Joshi. "Vacuum your home frequently, paying special attention to areas where your pet spends time."

Conclusion

Finding a tick on your dog can be a scary experience, but with the right supplies and a bit of patience, you can fix the problem and take certain measures to minimize your dog's risk in the future. For more pet advice, visit Best Life again soon.

