11 Dirtiest Places in the Home People Always Miss

Cleaning experts say these commonly overlooked spots can harbor dirt and bacteria.

You might think you are good at cleaning your home, as most surfaces look sparkling most of the time. But according to cleaning experts, there are some sneaky places where dirt, grime, and bacteria might be hiding. We asked several cleaning experts to identify the top areas people often miss when cleaning their homes, and you might be surprised to learn your home is dirtier than you think.

1 Light Switches and Door Handles

Alicia Sokolowski, a cleaning expert with more than 15 years of experience as the president and co-CEO of AspenClean, maintains that light switches and door handles may harbor many germs. “These are some of the most high-touched areas in any home. Every time someone enters a room or turns on a light, germs are transferred. Because they’re small and easy to forget, people often neglect to clean or disinfect them,” she says.

2 Remote Controls and Game Controllers

Next up, remote controls and game controllers. “Remote controls or game controllers get handled constantly, often with food-covered fingers or after touching other surfaces. Dust, hand oils, and bacteria accumulate in their buttons and crevices, making them among the dirtiest spots in your home,” she says.

3 Under Couch and Between Cushions

Don’t forget to clean under the couch and between cushions. “Food crumbs, dust, hair, and sometimes small items, like coins or toys, gather here. It’s out of sight, so it’s out of our mind as well, allowing bacteria and allergens to accumulate,” she says.

4 Hidden Spots in the Bathroom

Gregg Weaver, Bounty digital innovation director, maintains there are lots of hidden spots in the bathroom you may not be hitting. “Fill a spray bottle with water and 4 tablespoons of baking soda. Some of the dirtiest spots will be behind the toilet, the cabinets, doors, mirrors, and faucets,” he says. “Go over the outside and the back of the toilet with a damp Bounty paper towel. Clean the cabinets and doors with your spray and wipe off with a damp paper towel. Spray the mirrors and faucets with glass spray cleaner, and then wipe with Bounty paper towel.”

5 Outlets

Outlets are another sneaky spot, but you need to be careful when cleaning them. “Make your own pre-moistened cleaning cloths,” suggests Weaver. “Fold up several Bounty Paper Towels and put them inside a gallon sized zip plastic bag. Add two parts water and one part white vinegar to the bag, just enough to moisten the paper towels. Use your pre-moistened cleaning cloths to wipe the switch or outlet gently, being careful not to get any liquid in the outlet or switch (it may be helpful to turn off power for this!) Dry thoroughly with a dry Bounty Paper Towel. Do this once a week to keep your switches and outlets fresh.”

6 Pet Bowls

Pet bowls get really filthy. “Scrub the bowl with hot soapy water and a sponge reserved for pet use. Rinse thoroughly to remove anything left behind,” says Weaver. “Dry the bowl with Bounty Paper Towels to ensure that you are not leaving behind water that could cause mold or bacteria to grow.”

7 The Dishwasher

The dishwasher is also a dirty spot. “Wipe down the interior with damp Bounty paper towel and a little dish soap. Remove and rinse the filter, then tackle hard water spots with vinegar on a towel. For a deep clean, run an empty cycle with a cup of white vinegar on the top rack. Finish by drying with a fresh Bounty towel for a sparkling result,” Weaver says.

8 And, Washing Machine Detergent Drawers

Christina Giaquinto, Professional Organizer at Modular Closets, notes that many people overlook their washing machines. “Have you ever thought about cleaning your washing machine detergent drawer and rubber seal? Probably not. However, the regular residue and moisture in the detergent drawer can cause mildew, so it’s important that you clean this often overlooked place in your home,” she says.

9 Refrigerator Door Seals

Those who regularly clean out and sanitize their refrigerators often forget to clean the fridge door seals (gaskets). “Refrigerator door seals are usually moist, sticky, and perfect environments for mold and bacteria to build up. So take a moment to sanitize the door seals whenever you clean your kitchen!” recommends Giaquinto.

10 Trash Can Lids and Handles

Giaquinto also notes that many people forget to clean their trash can lids and handles, “which are touched frequently and can harbor a lot of bacteria,” she says. “Regularly wiping them down with a sanitizing wipe can help reduce the spread of germs in the home and lower the risk of cross-contamination, especially in bathrooms and kitchens.”

11 Ceiling Fans and Light Fixtures

Ceiling fans and light fixtures are also overlooked items, Sokolowski says. “Dust, pollen, and sometimes insects settle on high surfaces that aren’t wiped down regularly. When fans are turned on, the dust spreads throughout the room,” she says.