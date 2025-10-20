The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You are losing money if you aren’t buying all your cleaning supplies at Dollar Tree. The store has the best deals on everything from holiday decorations to gifts, but its cleaning and storage section is unbeatable. Almost everything, including cleaning tools, solutions, and accessories, are under $1.50, selling for exponentially more at other stores. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree cleaning finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Set of No-Scratch Sponges

Stock up on sponges! This two-pack of Brillo Basics Estracell No-Scratch Scrub Sponges is just $1.50. One shopper deems it the “perfect cleaning tool” in a 5-star review. “Every time I make a stop at store I grab a couple packages. For the price can’t go wrong. Use in kitchen and bath. Rinse and dry fast. No bad smells ever. Use up cleaning on tough jobs and toss.”

2 These Scrub Buddies Pot and Pan Brushes

Shoppers also love these Scrub Buddies Pot & Pan Brushes with Soft-Grip Handles, $1.50 each. “The soft-grip handles make it easier and more comfortable to hold the brush while the bristles at the end are perfect for scrubbing and removing difficult grease, grime, and baked-on gunk,” according to the porduct description.

3 Shoe Eraser Sponges People Use on Gucci Sneakers

You probably don’t have a shoe sponge, and maybe didn’t even know one exists. The Sneaker Cleaner Shoe Eraser Sponge, 1-ct. Pouch, $1.50, are so amazing, shoppers use them on their designer sneakers. “Though similar in appearance, these are not exactly the same as a magic eraser as I believe they are formulated specifically for shoes. I used these on my Gucci Ace sneakers and the sides ended up looking almost like new with minimal effort! Also, after several uses still going strong! Great material and product texture, highly recommended!” one writes.

4 A Set of Mesh Laundry Bags

Don’t destroy your delicate items in the wash. Just pick up this 3-piece Laundry Essentials Mesh Laundry Bag set for $1.25. They are perfect for lingerie, swimsuits, activewear, or other items you want to keep separate from the main wash.

5 These Adorable Mini Desk Vacuums

You never know what genius items you will find at Dollar Tree. These Mini Desk Vacuums, 6-in., $1.50, are the office gadget you didn’t know you needed. “I purchased online as gifts for my coworkers. They all loved it. Yes, I agree it does not have big suction power, but it does the job. I have one in my office, car and home office. Love the colors. I hope they come back next year as I am unable to find them any where. I was fortunate to find a few on my trip to North Carolina in October,” writes a shopper.

6 A “God in a Can” Compressed Gas Duster

Clean your electronics correctly with Homebright Compressed Gas Air Dusters, $1.50. “Excellent compared air type pressurized duster can that’s affordable and excellent for cleaning hard to get to areas like a computer keyboard, etc,” writes a shopper. “This product has changed my life , any time I need it is always there for me … and I am truly grateful for this little touch of God in a can !!” writes a shopper.

7 And, Lots of Cleaning Products

Dollar Tree has so many amazing cleaning solutions, all under $1.50. The newest to hit the website is Ty-D-Bol Basics In-Tank Toilet Bowl Liquid Cleaner, 10 oz. “Good product that works for me! I make sure to have these on hand as sometimes it is unavailable,” writes a shopper.