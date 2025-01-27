6 Alarming Reasons You Should Stop Cleaning With Bleach, Experts Say

Bleach is often synonymous with cleanliness. It famously kills 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria, including those that cause norovirus, the flu, Salmonella, and E. Coli. And there's just something about that pungent odor that screams, "I'm sanitized!" However, in most instances, you probably shouldn't be cleaning with bleach, experts say. Read on to learn the six real reasons you skip this powerful cleaner—and what to use instead.

1. Bleach can corrode tiles and hardware. Shutterstock Bleach is commonly heralded as the be-all and end-all of cleaning products because it's strong—so strong, in fact, that it could corrode certain materials and fixtures in your home. "Bleach is a powerful oxidizing substance that may discolor, deteriorate, and weaken many different types of materials due to the breakdown of their chemical structure," explains Kim Abrams, a home expert and CEO of Abrams Roofing. For example, bleach can quickly degrade the caulk in your shower. "So if you use bleach, you need to caulk your shower every three months," points out Chris Willatt, owner of the Alpine Maids cleaning service in Denver, Colorado. It can also eat away at shower and backsplash tiles' protective coating, "which can lead to stains and humidity issues," adds Alex Varela, general manager of the Texas-based house cleaning service Dallas Maids.



2. Bleach can damage your septic tank. Shutterstock Even your toilet could get on bleach's bad side, says Melanie Musson, a home cleaning expert with Clearsurance. "Septic tanks operate efficiently when good bacteria break contents down," she says. Putting bleach in your toilet can get in the way because it kills all bacteria—both good and bad. "So your septic system won’t work well with bleach."

3. Bleach doesn't actually kill mold. Shutterstock One of the biggest misconceptions about bleach is that it kills mold. Yes, cleaning with bleach will make it appear that mold has gone away, but don't be fooled, according to Torrie Thompson, DC, an expert on toxins and the founder of Meraki Wellness Center. In a TikTok video, Thompson explains, "All bleach does is take the top layer, the colored layer, of the mold off, and the strong spores survive, so then you end up with a super mold that grows back."

4. Bleach doesn't get rid of grease and grime. iStock Varela points out that bleach "doesn’t have dirt-removing or grease-removing properties, which is the number one issue for regular cleaning." This makes it especially ineffective in the kitchen, where you're likely dealing with oil splatters and food residue.

5. Bleach can cause respiratory problems. Shutterstock More unnerving is how bleach can affect your health. Peter Michael, MD, health advisor and chief medical officer of VUE, previously told Best Life that bleach "can cause respiratory problems, especially when used in poorly ventilated areas." "The fumes from bleach can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, leading to wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath," he explained. "Bleach can also cause chemical burns on the skin and eyes if not used properly." This is because Bleach's active ingredient is sodium hypochlorite. As the New Jersey Department of Health notes, sodium hypochlorite is considered a hazardous substance since it can irritate and potentially damage the lungs, skin, nose, throat, and eyes.

6. Bleach can be dangerous if mixed with other cleaning products. Shutterstock If inadvertently mixed with other cleaning products, bleach can be extremely dangerous. The Washington State Department of Health breaks down two of the main interactions: Bleach and ammonia produce "toxic gases called chloramines" that can cause respiratory issues, nausea, chest pain, pneumonia, and more.

produce "toxic gases called chloramines" that can cause respiratory issues, nausea, chest pain, pneumonia, and more. Bleach and acids (including vinegar and many commercial cleaning products) create chlorine gas, which "almost always irritates the mucous membranes (eyes, throat, and nose), and causes coughing and breathing problems, burning and watery eyes, and a runny nose." Very high levels of exposure can even lead to death. If you ever come in contact with one of these interactions, call 911 immediately.

Use these cleaning products instead. Shutterstock Believe it or not, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), plain old soap and hot water are usually all you need to get the job done. "Using household cleaners that contain soap or detergent will remove germs and dirt on surfaces," they explain. "Cleaning alone removes most harmful viruses or bacteria from surfaces." Karina Toner, the operations manager at Spekless Cleaning in Washington, D.C., says that vinegar, baking soda, or hydrogen peroxide are good bleach alternatives. To this point, if you're looking to clean mold, Thompson recommends using distilled vinegar, which actually kills the spores. As a preventative measure, she suggests keeping the humidity in your bathroom as low as possible, either by running the bathroom fan when you take a hot shower or using a dehumidifier.

