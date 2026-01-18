11 Best New Home Depot Sales Starting This Week

You could save up to $1,450 on appliances, tools, fixtures, and more.

We all know that Home Depot January sales tend to kick off the year with some of the best deals you’ll see anywhere. And even with New Year’s events barely behind us, the home improvement retailer is still offering up some amazing discounts on items you’ll likely need around the house. From mattresses to microwaves, you might want to use this as the opportunity to start those projects. Read on for the best new Home Depot sales starting this week.

1 Sperser Memory Foam Bed-in-a-Box Mattress

Savings: $357

If you’re planning on getting that solid eight hours every night, you’re going to need the right mattress to do it. This Sperser Memory Foam Bed-in-a-Box Mattress ($349) is not only easy to transport and move in, but also has a 4.8 rating on the Home Depot website for how comfortable it is.

One customer who noticed the positive reviews picked one up for themselves. “I have had this mattress for a little over two months and have been enjoying the most restful sleep,” they write. “It is firm, but the top pad still provides comfort. I absolutely love it, so we bought a second one for another bedroom.”

2 Hampton Bay Elmcroft Farmhouse Vanity

Savings: $44

Having the best bathroom means having the best lighting. You can get that with this chic Hampton Bay Elmcroft Farmhouse Vanity ($46), which is made of brushed nickel and features three lights. Customers say they appreciate how lightweight and easy to install the fixture is, while others say they provide “just the right amount of light for over the vanity.”

3 Mooka Tabletop Air Purifier

Savings: $100

It’s not just about tackling your allergies: breathing cleaner air can also benefit your health. And even if you don’t have a ton of space, this Mooka Tabletop Air Purifier ($60) will fit practically anywhere. And by covering up to 430 square feet, it’s perfect for a bedroom, office, or living room. Customers also appreciate how easy it is to maintain with simple filter changes and that it’s not “too loud or distracting,” even when on its highest level.

4 Ridgid Hand Vacuum

Savings: $70

No matter what the job is, it’s never done until you’ve cleaned up after yourself. This Ridgid Hand Vacuum ($59) makes it easy to get rid of sawdust, debris, and more.

But it’s not just for the workbench, either. “I bought this for our RV trailer and absolutely love it! No more sand!” one thrilled customer writes, adding that it’s “easy to use” and empty the canister.

5 Milwaukee M12 Multi-Tool

Savings: $90

There are just some jobs that require more versatility and power than your standard drill can provide. The Milwaukee M12 Multi-Tool ($89) gets rave reviews for its high power and long battery life.

“I’ve been a long-time Milwaukee fan, and this multi-tool does not disappoint. I’ve used it for just about cutting anything you could imagine,” one customer writes. “Highly recommended this tool.”

6 Baybarn Bath Vanity

Savings: $700

Sick of that old sink? Swapping it out for this new Baybarn Bath Vanity ($699) could be the one-stop-shop bathroom upgrade you need right now. Reviewers on the Home Depot website say the “product quality is perfect” and that it has “good storage space.”

7 Jackery Solar Generator

Savings: $700

Planning on spending more time in the great outdoors this year? Don’t hit the trail without a Jackery Solar Generator ($799). This easy-to-set-up kit can get a full charge with just an hour of sunlight, making it easy to keep all your devices and camping gear juiced up for as long as you need them.

But it’s not just for phones and campsite lights: Customers in the reviews saw this battery also works well for charging tools, which can come in handy if you’re working at a site without power.

8 Milwaukee M18 Cordless Combo Tool Kit

Savings: $300

Anyone planning a big year of projects in 2026 will need to get well-equipped. Why not gear up all at once with this Milwaukee M18 Cordless Combo Tool Kit ($299), which includes five tools: A drill driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and a work light. The best part? At this price, you’re getting much more than half off the entire set’s value.

Customers also appear to be thrilled with it. “Incredible bundle,” one writes in a review. “I purchased this recently, and I highly recommend this bundle for the price and quality.”

9 LG Top Load Washer and Dryer Set

Savings: $1,450

There comes a time in every appliance’s life when you have to bid it farewell and score yourself an upgrade. And if you’ve been hoping to level up your laundry, this LG Top Load Washer and Dryer Set ($1,487) could be the message from the universe that it’s time to treat yourself. At half off, you’re essentially get two for the price of one!

Don’t need both right now? You can also score yourself a solo LG Dryer ($849) on sale for 41 percent off, too!

10 GE Over-the-Range Microwave

Savings: $156

Whether you’re warming up leftovers or popping up a batch of popcorn, this GE Over-the-Range Microwave ($233) is every bit the essential kitchen appliance. Not only is it a countertop space-saver, but customers also love it for its powerful vent, “great light,” and easy installation.

11 Ridgid Shop Vacuum

Savings: $59

Whether you’re picking up after a big job or just a big old mess, it pays to have the right tools on hand in the moment. That’s why having a Ridgid Shop Vacuum ($60) at the ready is a good idea.

“I have been using it mostly for my car, and it’s cleaning so nicely” writes one pet owner who is constantly dealing with her shedding corgi. “This vacuum picks up every hair from the seats. But not just that, it works for sweeping up leaves from the ground. Makes the whole experience very enjoyable.”