11 Best Lowe’s Sales Hitting Shelves This January

While they’re technically not New Year’s resolutions, it can feel good to kick-start a change in the calendar by tackling some projects you’ve been putting off around the house. And besides that extra boost of motivation, the wave of year-end and after-Christmas sales that coincide with January make it fairly easy to save some money in the process. Lowe’s is one of the many home improvement retailers that have hit the ground running with savings in 2026, offering up everything from tools and appliances to furniture and fixtures at deep discounts. Ready to get started? Here are the best Lowe’s sales hitting shelves this January.

1 | COWSAR Beverage Refrigerator

Savings: $207

Sure, the regular fridge is fine, but there’s something special about being able to stash away your favorite drinks in a dedicated space. Whether you’re stockpiling your favorite cans of IPA and pilsner or want a good backup space for your next barbecue, this COWSAR Beverage Refrigerator ($160) is compact enough to fit into your basement, garage, or under-counter space while still being spacious enough inside to keep you stocked. It also features a convenient LED temperature display, so you’ll never have to guess just how cold your next drink will be.

2 | SKIL Cordless Jigsaw

Savings: $35

This is no puzzle: Tools like this SKIL Cordless Jigsaw ($35) are essential for making special cuts during projects of all sizes. Customers marvel at the high performance for such a low price, calling it a “great addition to any woodshop” and a “nice little saw light enough to maneuver easily.”

3 | Live Edge Unfinished Pine Table Top

Savings: $35

Have your eye on a fun DIY project to start off the year? You could get into some basic furniture making with this Live Edge Unfinished Pine Table Top ($50). At 20 by 72 inches, it makes for a great slim coffee table, shelves, bar top, or patio table. With a convenient electric start and a powerful blast (which you can also control with two different nozzles), you’ll have your deck, patio, boat, or driveway looking new in no time.

4 | Greenworks Pressure Washer

Savings: $60

Get well ahead of your spring cleaning preparations and save some serious money with this Greenworks Pressure Washer ($79). Customers call it “very nice and surprisingly powerful,” with others appreciating the simple assembly and good quality hardware.

5 | LG Smart Compatible French Door Refrigerator

Savings: $1,700

You could argue that without the right fridge, your kitchen will never achieve its full potential. With this LG Smart Compatible French Door Refrigerator ($1,999), you’ll have plenty of space to store your perishables and two drawers for frozen goods, as well as dual ice makers that can pump out three different formats.

“Love the craft ice and the adjustable shelf,” says one happy customer, with another writing: “I love my new fridge: It’s very spacious, [and] cools quickly.”

6 | Kobalt Cordless Leaf Blower

Savings: $230

Once again proving that the off-season is the best time to buy those essential tools, saving $230 on this Kobalt Cordless Leaf Blower ($199) will almost have you excited to take care of all of those leaves next fall. It’s also much easier to use than a traditional gas blower (not to mention much quieter and more eco-friendly).

But how well does it actually work? “Not too heavy, good battery life, new style fast charger, lots of power,” writes one customer.

7 | Kobalt Push Battery Walk Mower

Savings: $180

With spring just weeks away, you’ll want to get your gardening game plan down as soon as possible. And what better way to manage your yard than this electric-powered Kobalt Push Battery Walk Mower ($149). Customers say it’s much quieter than traditional gas mowers and perfect for small lawns.

“Come with two batteries, and it’s more than enough to mow my front and backyard,” one writes. “Sound is minimal, and it’s small and great to maneuver!”

8 | COWSAR Fire Pit Table

Savings: $180

If you’re already pining for patio time to return, you might want to treat yourself to this COWSAR Fire Pit Table ($209). Powered by liquid propane, it can generate plenty of warmth for those chilly nights—meaning your outdoor season could even start a little earlier.

“Assembly was straightforward and efficient—clear instructions, solid hardware, and no unnecessary complexity,” one happy customer writes in a review. “Once in place, the fire pit feels exceptionally sturdy and well-built.

9 | Antoine Fandelier Ceiling Fan

Savings: $69

Besides being a fantastic portmanteau, this Antoine Fandelier Ceiling Fan ($120) can be an attractive, easy solution to providing light and airflow to any room. Thanks to its low profile, it works even in spaces with lower ceilings and comes complete with a remote control for easy use.

Customers say that it’s “quiet” and “works great,” with another saying that it “keeps the air flowing through the kitchen on hot days.”

10 | Forclover Outdoor Lounge Egg Chair

Savings: $275

Outdoor lounging deserves to be every bit as comfy as indoors. This Forclover Outdoor Lounge Egg Chair ($275) will bring a cozy, chic look to your back deck, porch, or patio, thanks to its thickened seat cushion and ample space for two-person use. Don’t have any outside space? It can also work indoors!

11 | Jearey Garden Potting Bench

Savings: $48

Whether you’re a greenthumb or not, you can get your garden gear organized with this Jearey Garden Potting Bench ($128). Made from sturdy and long-lasting HDPE, it will finally give you the workspace you need to get your plants right where you need them.