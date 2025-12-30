11 Best Harbor Freight New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Plenty of high quality hardware has just arrived in inventory.

Just when you thought the holiday shopping madness was over, retailers are still bringing in new items as 2025 winds down. Hopefully, you’ll be lucky enough to find something you need as part of a year-end clearance sale. But if you want to get a head start on some home projects, Harbor Freight can be a great resource for the hardware you need, even if it isn’t discounted. This week, the store is debuting plenty of products that are simply must-haves. Ready to shop? Here are the best Harbor Freight new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1. Bauer Electric Pressure Washer

Some annual cleaning tasks require the right kind of firepower. Not only is this Bauer pressure washer ($100) compact and 30 percent lighter to make it super portable, but its reduced size makes it even easier to store.

2. Icon Master Technician Premium Gloves

It’s important to protect your hands when performing handywork! Fortunately, these Icon Master Technician Premium Gloves ($5) can do just that without reducing mobility or function.

3. Daytona Floor Jack

If you’re doing any kind of home auto work, it’s essential to have tools you can trust. And whether you’re swapping out tires or doing some repairs on the undercarriage, this Daytona floor jack ($289) can handle up to three tons and is built to last for over 5,000 lifts.

4. U.S. General 5-Tier Heavy Duty Garage Shelving

If you’re grabbing all this new gear and hardware, you’d better have a place to put them! Storage becomes a breeze with this 5-tier garage shelving ($139). It can hold up to 5,000 pounds and can also be configured as a lower set of racks if you’re tight on space.

5. Luminar Everyday LED Headlamp

Working in dark conditions? With a Luminar Everyday LED Headlamp ($3.99), you won’t have to commit a hand to holding a flashlight. This item can also easily be adjusted to fit over a work helmet or hat.

6 | Predator Portable Generator

In most cases, you don’t realize how vital a generator can be until you desperately need one. Get ahead of the curve with this Predator portable generator ($500), which is gas-powered and can provide up to 5,000 watts of electricity for getting the job done or keeping home essentials running during a power outage.

7. Braun Rechargeable Waterproof Flashlight

Sure, your phone’s flash can work in a pinch. But if you really need to light up your workspace or find your way, this Braun rechargeable flashlight ($90) can shoot a powerful beam of light over 700 feet. It’s also waterproof and can be used as a power bank to charge your phone and other devices.

8. Black Widow Air Spray Gun

Doing a touch-up job? Don’t get started without this Black Widow Air Spray Gun ($130), which is perfect for spot repairs and detailing.

9. Franklin 22 ft. Ladder

A sturdy ladder is a true must-have for getting work done in higher places. This 22-foot Franklin ladder ($200) can telescope into 28 different positions and three different scaffold positions. Built-in wheels also make it much easier to transport.

10. Bauer Heat Gun

Whether you’re thawing pipes, removing adhesives, or shrink wrapping, this Bauer heat gun ($35) will come in handy. It features 14 different temperatures that make it easy to pinpoint anything from 120 to 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit.

11. U.S. General 5-Outlet Power Strip

Running out of places to plug in? Thanks to this U.S. General 5-outlet power strip ($34), you can keep more tools and devices powered. It’s also made of durable metal and includes two USB ports for even more versatility.