11 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week

Brainstorming a list of home projects that you hope to conquer in the new year? You’re in luck because right now Harbor Freight is having a major sale on power tools, hand tools, lighting essentials, yard equipment, safety gear, and storage solutions. We rounded up the 11 best deals happening this week below—plus, tools for all your automotive repair needs.

1 U.S. General 6-Drawer Full-Bank Service Cart

Available in nine colors, the U.S. General 6-Drawer Full-Bank Service Cart ($600) has a built-in power port for charging tools and swivel wheels that make maneuvering around supplies and projects a breeze (plus, they’re equipped with a locking mechanism for stability). The cart can support up to 1,200 pounds.

2 Pittsburgh Cushion Grip 12-Piece Screwdriver Set

This Pittsburgh Cushion Grip 12-Piece Screwdriver Set ($8) includes both slotted and Philips drive tips, making it the beginner’s kit.

3 Braun LED Detachable Work Light

According to the retailer, the Braun LED Detachable Work Light ($125) exudes 18,000 Lumens, which is four times brighter than standard LED work lights. Its wide, adjustable frame makes it perfect for painting and plumbing repairs.

4 Western Safety Hard Cap Gel Knee Pads

One shopper said the Western Safety Hard Cap Gel Knee Pads ($13) are “easy to put on and flexible to move in but still have good protection.” Another person noted that they “have a wide enough strap to hold them in place and are built strong enough to last a long time.”

5 Hercules Demolition Hammer with Maximum Vibration Control

The Hercules Demolition Hammer with Maximum Vibration Control ($400) “delivers 1900 BPM of striking power” and is designed with an “adjustable 360-degree auxiliary handle for maximum comfort,” per the retailer.

6 Western Safety Ear Muffs

Stock up on safety equipment, too, like these Western Safety Ear Muffs, which cost only $4. “I wear the headphones when using my blower for leaves and I was surprised how it blocked out 90 percent of the noise,” said a five-star reviewer.

7 Bauer 20V Cordless Circular Saw

This Bauer 20V Cordless Circular Saw ($45) has a precision-cut, 6.5-inch blade that can slice through 2 ⅛-inch thick wood without breaking a sweat. If you’re a DIYer or build your own furniture, this power tool is a total game-changer.

8 Bauer 1.2 Amp Corner/Detail Sander with Sealed Power Switch

More than 560 shoppers have given this Bauer 1.2 Amp Corner/Detail Sander with Sealed Power Switch ($28) a five-star rating. A shopper said it’s “a powerful little sander for smaller jobs at a very affordable price,” and “the hook and loop sanding pads are very convenient.”

9 Daytona 4 Ton Professional Hydraulic Body Repair Kit

Harbor Freight recommends the Daytona 4 Ton Professional Hydraulic Body Repair Kit ($270) for auto body and frame repair jobs due to its ability to lift, push, pull, bend, straighten, and spread with four tons of ram force.

10 Daytona Self-Loading Positioning Wheel Dolly

This Daytona Self-Loading Positioning Wheel Dolly ($130) can maneuver up to 1,300 pounds at a time. The hands-free tool gives users the ability to safely adjust tires and surroundings with ease.

11 Quinn 10-in-1 Multibit Screwdriver

The best universal tool we found is this Quinn 10-in-1 Multibit Screwdriver ($9), which works for most basic repairs and home projects.