The best time of the year to save on power tools and outdoor furniture is in the days leading up to Christmas, when major retailers, like Lowe’s, are eager to clear their shelves to make room for new inventory. From smart home devices and yard equipment, to leftover Christmas decorations, now is the time to score big (with savings of up to 50 percent off!). Here are the 11 best Lowe’s early Christmas sales starting this week.

1 Kobalt Handheld Leaf Blower with Charger

Savings: $230

Santa Claus came early! Right now, Lowe’s shoppers can save $230 on the Kobalt Handheld Leaf Blower with Charger (on sale for $199), which is built with a high-efficiency brushless motor and cruise control dual-lever for optimal efficiency.

2 Honeywell WiFi Smart Color Thermostat

Savings: $80

Honeywell’s WiFi Smart Color Thermostat (on sale for $180) is Energy Star-certified and connects with Alex and Google Home for added convenience. Use the accompanying mobile app to set your home’s temperature, including the option to create a temperature schedule.

3 Cowsar Stainless Steel Fire Pit Table

Savings: $180

“Setup was a breeze,” and it “exceeded my expectations in quality and functionality,” a five-star reviewer said of the Cowsar Stainless Steel Fire Pit Table (on sale for $210). They noted it’s “great for sharing a romantic evening with that special someone.”

Savings: $314

Typically, I wouldn’t condone procrastinating on getting your Christmas tree. But if you did this year, you’re in luck because this 9-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree is 50 percent off—now retailing for $314.

5 LED String Lights

Savings: $5 and $20

For a limited time, Lowe’s is discounting 100-count and 300-count rolls of LED String Lights down to $5 and $20, respectively. Choose from white or colored.

6 Ooni Koda Outdoor Pizza Oven

Savings: $120 and $195

Once you make a homemade pie using the Ooni Koda Outdoor Pizza Oven, you’ll never be able to stomach takeout again. If you’re working with a tight space and budget, go with the Ooni Koda 12 Hearth Outdoor Pizza Oven (on sale for $279). If you’re a bit more flexible, Lowe’s also has the 16 Hearth Outdoor Pizza Oven model (on sale for $454).

7 Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath

Savings: $65

Shoppers say this Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath (on sale for $65) is “easy to assemble” and has a “very natural look,” despite its faux pine needles and winter greenery.

Savings: $100

This 6-Foot LED Nutcracker Yard Figure (on sale for $100) will keep watch for Santa Claus all night long. One shopper said, “Construction is stout,” so you don’t have to worry about Mother Nature getting in the way.

9 Craftsman Power Tool Combo Kit

Savings: $80

The Craftsman Power Tool Combo Kit (on sale for $249) includes a drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, oscillating tool, task light, batteries, and a charger—all of which come in a soft carrying case for your convenience.

10 Set of 4 Folding Adirondack Chairs

Savings: $126

Made from recycled material, this Set of 4 Folding Adirondack Chairs (on sale for $424) is resistant to water and UV rays and easy to clean. Plus, they are collapsible for easy storage.

11 LED Multicolor Gumpdrop Pathway Markers

Savings: $60

Help guide Santa Claus to your home with these LED Multicolor Gumpdrop Pathway Markers (on sale for $60); plastic anchors are provided for stability.