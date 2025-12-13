11 Best New Tractor Supply Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Find unique presents for men, women, kids, and even pets.

If you’re holiday shopping for someone who loves the outdoors, country living, or just a great deal, Tractor Supply has you covered this week. The retailer is rolling out a fresh batch of giftable finds—many of which are already catching shoppers’ attention. From practical gear to kids’ toys to cold-weather accessories, here are the best new items hitting shelves right now.

1 Molly Yeh Graphic T-Shirts

Molly Yeh is a cookbook author, blogger, and Food Network host known for her creative recipes that blend her Jewish and Chinese heritage with Midwestern farm life.

Her new clothing line at Tractor Supply includes everything from heavy-duty denim overalls to flannel shirts. But for holiday gifting, we’re partial to these fun graphic t-shirts, available in three phrases: Holy Buckets, In the Weeds, and Whoa Nelly. They’re all on sale for $15.

2 Carhartt Men’s Washed Duck Bartlett Hooded Jacket

This $150 Carhartt Men’s Washed Duck Bartlett Hooded Jacket is perfect for the man in your life who works outside or spends a lot of time outdoors during winter.

It has a sherpa-lined body for warmth, internal rib-knit storm cuffs to help keep out the cold, and an adjustable hood. Aside from its functionality, it’s also a really attractive winter jacket.

Choose from black, dark gray, dark brown, moss, or camel. Select colors are currently on sale.

3 Even Embers 5 pc. Pizza Grill Kit

Most self-proclaimed grill masters have probably perfected their burgers and steaks. But this Even Embers 5 pc. Pizza Grill Kit ($36) will give them another cuisine to delve into. It comes with a cordierite pizza stone, stainless steel pizza peel, non-stick perforated pan, stainless steel pizza cutter, and stainless steel pizza server.

“Whether you’re using a gas, charcoal, pellet grill, wood-fired oven, or traditional oven, this kit is versatile and delivers outstanding performance,” wrote one reviewer who said it produces “evenly cooked, crispy crust that rivals any pizzeria.”

4 JobSmart UV LED Flashlight and Penlight Set

For just $12, this JobSmart UV LED Flashlight and Penlight Set makes a great white elephant gift.

“In addition to functioning as flashlights, they also serve as UV lights to help you detect scorpions, food stains and pet urine stains and oil or coolant leaks,” explains the product description.

5 Cardboard Cat Scratcher Houses

We can’t forget our four-legged friends during the holidays. Treat your cat to one of these $10 Cardboard Cat Scratcher Houses, depending on their architectural aesthetic (or yours!). The options are a Gingerbread House, Log Cabin, and Holiday Barn.

6 John Deere Talking Tool Belt Set

For the little one in your life who is already into construction, this $27 John Deere Talking Tool Belt Set is a super fun gift. It comes with a hammer, wrench, screwdriver, pliers, ratchet, and tape measure, as well as an adjustable tool belt that recites three tool sounds and two phrases—”Nothing runs like a Deere” and “It’s time to work on our John Deere tractors!”

7 Schleich Pony Agility Training Playset

Any little budding equestrians will get hours of imaginative play time out of this $40 Schleich Pony Agility Training Playset.

“This is a great playset. Realistic and fun. Easy to set up. My 7 year old and her friend have spent hours at a time playing with this! Definitely the quality you expect from Schleich and well worth the money!” wrote one happy parent.

8 Ceramic Egg Holder

This lovely Ceramic Egg Holder is on sale for just $8! It’s perfect for anyone who has their own chickens, but it’s an equally great gift for someone who appreciates the farmhouse aesthetic.

9 Vortex Triumph HD 10 x 42 Binoculars

If you know someone who’s recently gotten into the ever-exploding hobby of bird watching, these Vortex Triumph HD 10 x 42 Binoculars will take their pastime to the next level. They’re a bit of a splurge at $100, but shoppers say they’re well worth it since “the clarity and crispness is awesome.”

10 YETI 14 oz. Rambler Stackable Mug

Campers can never get enough YETI products, and Tractor Supply calls this YETI 14 oz. Rambler Stackable Mug “the ultimate camp mug.” The stainless steel construction means it’s puncture- and rust-proof, while the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps food and drinks hot or cold. Choose from seven colors for $24.

11 Bag Balm Skin Care Gift Set

Bag Balm is the ultimate brand when it comes to dry skin, and this limited edition Bag Balm Skin Care Gift Set comes with its three most popular items—Bag Balm Original Moisturizer, Fragrance-Free Lip Moisturizer, a Bar of Moisturizing Bar Soap. It’s just $15.