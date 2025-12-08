11 Best New Kirkland’s Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This December

Pick up aromatherapy sets, cozy accessories, and lots of unique presents.

For the past couple of months, we haven’t been able to stop gushing about all the beautiful Christmas decorations at Kirkland’s Home. But the furniture and decor retailer is also a sleeper hit for holiday gifts, from aromatherapy sets to cozy accessories to unique games. To help make your seasonal shopping a little easier, we’ve rounded up the 11 best new Kirkland’s gift finds.

1 3-Wick Candles

A three-wick candle for $6? Add to cart! These expensive-looking candles make a perfect white elephant gift or stocking stuffer and come in the following scents:

2 Dreamy Plush Throw

A soft throw blanket might seem like a run-of-the-mill gift, but on chilly nights, the recipient will be forever grateful. And considering these Dreamy Plush Throws are on sale for only $7, you could even get a set. Choose from red, beige, gray, dark green, sage green, brown, yellow, pink, or black.

3 “One More Chapter” Sweatshirt

Here’s a sweet gift for the bookworm in your life. This “One More Chapter” Sweatshirt is $32 and would be so nice and cozy for a night staying in with a good book.

4 Woven Puffy Tote

These Woven Puffy Totes are a steal at $15. Similar styles sell for close to $100! The bag comes in pink, black, white, navy blue, or Kelly green.

“This tote is so much better than I expected! So spacious and on trend! My friends are all asking me where I get it! <3 Love!” wrote one happy shopper.

“Its just right for overnight or just packing small necessities to keep in your car. Looks small but has lots of room,” added another.

5 Bath Bundle Gift Sets

We could all use a little self-care, but we rarely take the time to do it. That’s what makes these Bath Bundle Gift Sets ($28) such a nice present. They each come with bubble bath oil, bath powder, and sugar scrub. The available scents are:

6 Essential Oils and Diffuser Gift Set

Speaking of rest and relaxation, what gets the job done better than a little aromatherapy? This Essential Oils and Diffuser Gift Set is on sale for only $28 and comes with lavender, eucalyptus, and sweet orange scents.

The user can choose to run the diffuser for four hours of continuous mist or eight hours of intermittent mist at 30-second intervals. The diffuser also changes color.

7 Personalized Christmas Pillow

Did you know Kirkland’s offers a slew of different customizable gifts? We like this Personalized Christmas Pillow ($28) for a truly unique present.

8 Wooden Cards and Dice Game Set

For the person who has everything, this attractive Wooden Cards and Dice Game Set is an outside-the-box gift. It’s crafted of mango wood and is on sale for $21.

9 Buckle Fur Slide Slippers

You really can’t go wrong gifting a pair of cozy slippers. These Buckle Fur Slide Slippers are $14 and come in tan or mauve.

10 Pet Ceramic Vases

If there’s someone in your life who has a cat, a Frenchie, or a Chihuahua, these six-inch ceramic vases couldn’t be a more perfect gift. Even better, they’re on sale for just $12.

11 Faux Eucalyptus Arrangement

Gifting someone a plant can be challenging if you’re unsure if they have allergies or if their pets might be prone to nibbling. But this $35 Faux Eucalyptus Arrangement is a safe and beautiful bet for anyone.