11 Best New Kirkland’s Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Transform your space with a vintage-style mirror or cozy new wall art.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Everyone else might have Halloween and Christmas decorations on the brain, but I’m too preoccupied researching new furniture and bedding for my apartment. And that’s how folks, we ended up here at Kirkland’s Home, which has some stylish decor pieces for under $50. From blanket ladders to vintage-inspired wall art, my virtual cart is filling up quickly—take a peek below.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland’s Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1. Baroque Gold Iron Ladder

A stylish way to display and organize blankets, this Baroque Gold Iron Ladder has five rungs, stands 5.5 feet tall, and costs $60.

2. Gold Bow Table Lamp with Red Scalloped Shade

Add a warm and stylish flair to your nightstand or reading nook with this Gold Bow Table Lamp with Red Scalloped Shade ($30). It’s equipped with a five-foot-long cord, giving you placement flexibility.

3. Oval Laura Gold Flower Wall Mirror

We’re not saying you have to purchase both pieces together, but this Oval Laura Gold Flower Wall Mirror ($110) would look super cute with the iron ladder. I’m envisioning this over a mantle, breakfast nook, or in the entryway. It would also make a cool centerpiece in a wall gallery.

4. Vintage Floral Scent Framed Art Prints

These Vintage Floral Bouquet Framed Art Prints come in a set of two for $50. Their soft, muted hues add charm without oversaturating a space, which is great for kitchens and bathrooms.

RELATED: 7 Best New IKEA Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5. Teagan Natural Rattan Lift-Top Coffee Table

If you work from home, consider upgrading your living room setup with this savvy Teagan Natural Rattan Lift-Top Coffee Table ($300). The lift-top table can serve as a desk with the underneath space doubling as storage.

6. Distressed Etched Floral Canisters

Perfect for storing baking ingredients, coffee pods, and individually-wrapped snacks, these Distressed Etched Floral Canisters come in a trio for $60. The lidded jars, which are all different sizes, are both food- and dishwasher-safe.

7. Gold Corner Bow Picture Frame

This Gold Corner Bow Picture Frame ($17) is for a 5×7 photo. Grab it for your home or turn it into a thoughtful gift.

8. Beautyrest Marselle Gray Heated Faux Fur Throw

Chilly weather calls for this Beautyrest Marselle Gray Heated Faux Fur Throw ($110)! It has three heat settings, a six-foot power cord, and a built-in two-hour shut-off timer. Choose from three colors: black, gray, or brown.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target and Walmart Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9. Velvet Tufted Loveseat

Available in 11 colors, this Velvet Tufted Loveseat ($550) features high-density foam cushions for optimal comfort. It’s made from luxe-looking, rich fabric that offers a touch of sophistication and elegance.

10. Blue and Green Floral Framed Art Prints

Round out your gallery art wall with these stunning Blue and Green Floral Framed Art Prints ($80 for a set of two). If you’re into thrifting or have a vintage aesthetic, these framed prints would also fit in well.

11. Blue Plaid Velvet Cross Pillow

Stage your home with this posh Blue Plaid Velvet Cross Pillow ($40). If blue isn’t your color, the pillow also comes in dark green, burgundy, and brown.