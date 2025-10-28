7 Best New Crate & Barrel Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If I am going to splurge on home goods, Crate & Barrel is on my short list of where I am going to shop. Over the years, I have gotten some of my favorite items at the store, ranging from my dinnerware and silverware to holiday wreaths. While it isn’t the cheapest option for your kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom, and other home spaces, the items sold at the store and the website are great quality and are made to last for years. In fact, so many of the things I have invested in, I’ve had ten years plus. This week, I noticed many great items in the new arrivals section, including the most beautiful metallic candles I’ve ever seen, many stunning Christmas decorations, and a delicate bud vase that would make a fantastic holiday gift. Here are the 7 best new Crate & Barrel decor items hitting shelves this week.

1 A Rustic “Potted” Christmas Tree with Lights

This Potted Pre-Lit Norfolk Pine Tree 24″ starts at $84.95 and is a rustic must-buy for the holidays. The pre-lit tree has “expressive tiered branches and needle-like leaves of the Norfolk pine, without the upkeep,” the brand says. “Skillfully crafted to look just like the real thing,” the faux tree comes pre-lit with LED lights and is “potted” in a black ceramic container. It also has bendable branches, making it look even more life-like.

RELATED: 7 Best New At Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

2 A Set of 6 Gorgeous Tortoise Ornaments

If I am going to splurge on Christmas ornaments, I am going to Crate & Barrel. I nearly lost it when I saw this stunning Tortoise Christmas Tree Ornaments, Boxed Set of 6, which is totally my vibe. You can hang the unique glass ornaments on your tree or scatter them around the house. “Ornaments you can use year round!” says one customer. “These are a perfect addition to a few tortoiseshell accents I have around the house and are perfect to go from fall tables to hanging on the Christmas tree. Good quality and love the two sizes.”

3 Brass Finish Reindeer Decorations

These Brass Finish Holiday Reindeer Decorations 9″, $24.95, are a seasonal favorite, returning by popular demand. “I love love love these reindeer!!!! I purchased all three sizes of the wood with zinc antlers reindeer. I have been looking for non traditional looking reindeers and as soon as I saw these I knew they were perfect for my aesthetic. The size variation is great and the color of the wood is a perfect neutral tone. I was also pleased to see that they were wrapped very well so the antlers were protected. I cannot wait to use these reindeer again this year on my tv stand. Beyond happy with these!” a whopper writes.

4 A Christmas Candle

Shoppers love the store’s candle selection, including this Monochrome No. 03 Evergreen 1-Wick Scented Candle in the Eucalyptus, Balsam, and Winterberry scent, $29.95. You can’t go wrong with any of the scents. “I was choosing between this and one of the beautiful spa candles but this one won out for the living room. Not only is it beautifully aesthetic but the smell fills the room whether it’s burning or not. this could be my new house smell!” writes a shopper.

5 A Beautiful Faux Red Berry Garland

I love that Crate & Barrel issued a warning that this Faux Red Berry Christmas Garland 6′ sold out last year. “Perfect wrapped decor around our dining room light over the table. Berries are a beautiful red and compliment our festive table setting and the lighting enhances the sparkle; perfect length around the light fixture,” writes a shopper. “Beautiful garland to add to your greenery or decorate a Holiday table with,” adds another.

6 Gold Metallic Taper Candles

These upgraded taper candles are everything! Metallic Gold 12″ Dipped Taper Candle, Set of 2, $7.95, are honestly so attention-grabbing. While the gold is new, the other colors have people returning to order again and again. “Every time I see these candles on sale I always purchase! They are a fantastic color & shape that fit into all standard sized candlesticks. Very versatile!” writes one shopper. Another calls them “statement pieces” in a 5-star review. “Larger than I realized but so fun as a statement!”

RELATED: 8 Best New HomeGoods Decor Finds to Grab Before They’re Gone.

7 A Delicate Bud Vase

This Chord Large Blown Glass Bud Vase 7.5 by Daniel Humm is small, but simply stunning for $19.99. It also makes a great gift. “I grow a lot of zinnias in the summer, and when I find the perfect one, it looks even more perfect in this small bud vase. You can see both the stem and the flower,” writes a shopper. “Classy and minimal design. Beautiful to display just a few flowers or twigs,” agrees another. “. I put 3 single stems of petite flowers in it and it looks fantastic! It’s very dainty and is a nice added decoration to my kitchen counter,” a third chimes in.