8 Best Home Depot Early Christmas Sales Starting This Week

Whether you need to pick up a last-minute gift for the do-it-yourselfer in your life, or you’ve (rightfully!) realized that you deserve to treat yourself to a little holiday present, Home Depot is running some amazing early Christmas sales right now. You can save over $800 on power tools, holiday decorations, furniture, and more.

1 7.5 ft. Grand Duchess Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Savings: $172

If you’ve been holding out to get your hands on this viral faux tree, your patience has officially paid off. Home Depot has marked down its 7.5 ft. Grand Duchess Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree by 50 percent, so it’s now just $175.

“We absolutely love this tree. The white twinkling light feature is by far my favorite. We receive so many compliments on it,” wrote one happy shopper.

“It is beyond easy to assemble, easy to use, and gorgeous!” said someone else.

2 Ring Floodlight Cam Plus

Savings: $80

The leading brand in effortless home security has marked down its popular outdoor smart security camera by 44 percent. Right now at Home Depot, the Ring Floodlight Cam Plus is just $100. It has two LED lights, two-way talk capability, color night vision, a built-in security siren, and complete control from the Ring app.

“Easy to install with a bit of know how. Great video quality and picks up even slight movement. Seems to be working great in all weathers. Light is really bright, looks like daylight at night when on. Great added security!” shared one reviewer.

3 Blue Abstract 8 ft. x 10 ft. Indoor Area Rug

Savings: $148

This Blue Abstract 8 ft. x 10 ft. Indoor Area Rug from the brand Tayse has been marked down a whopping 60 percent to just $98. It’s naturally stain- and fade-resistant and has a comfortable, low-pile height.

4 Velour Thick Cushioned Cross-Legged Office Chair

Savings: $89

The popular “criss cross” desk chairs are great for people who like to sit with their legs up while they work. However, a lot of the models out there are cheaply made and unattractive. But this Velour Thick Cushioned Cross-Legged Office Chair (on sale for $127) is the complete opposite.

It has padded armrests that adjust and lock between 90 and 180 degrees, adjustable height, a dual-layer cushioned seat, a soothing rock-and-tilt feature, and pet-friendly velour upholstery.

“I spend a lot of time at my desk, and being able to sit comfortably in different positions, especially cross-legged, is a big deal. The seat is wide, supportive, and actually stays comfortable even during long sessions,” wrote one satisfied customer. “The velour upholstery looks clean and modern… The padded arms and mid-back support make it easy to keep good posture without feeling stiff or locked in.”

5 Milwaukee 9-Tool Cordless Combo Kit

Savings: $550

If you’re just getting started on your DIY journey, this Milwaukee 9-Tool Cordless Combo Kit will set you up for success. Though it’s marked down 46 percent from $1,199 to $649, the set actually has a value of $1,499 if everything were purchased separately. Here’s what you’ll get:

M18 1/2 in. Drill / Driver

M18 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver

M18 HACKZALL Recip Saw

M18 Multi Tool

M18 Brushless 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench w/ Friction Ring

M18 6 ½ in. Circular Saw

M18 4-1/2 in. Cut-off / Grinder

M18 Compact Blower

M18 Work Light

2 Batteries

1 Multi Colt Charger

1 Contractor Bag

6 100-Count Faceted Christmas Lights

Savings: $25

Whether you want warm white or multi-colored, you can score these 100-Count Faceted Christmas Lights for just $25 during Home Depot’s sale.

7 Ryobi 13″ String Trimmer

Savings: $175

Believe it or not, you’re actually getting this Ryobi 13″ String Trimmer for free, only paying for the lithium-ion battery and charger (which can be used with other Ryobi products, too).

“This trimmer is a lot more powerful than the older Ryobi trimmer I had. Long battery life and power,” shared one shopper.

8 Sweetnight Coolnest King Memory Foam Mattress

Savings: $759

Calling all hot sleepers: This Sweetnight Coolnest King Memory Foam Mattress is currently 58 percent off, meaning you can get a brand-new 14-inch mattress for just $541.

“The exclusive Coolnest System utilizes unique cooling technology to draw heat away from your body and deep into the mattress, ensuring a continuous chill throughout the night,” reads the product description. “The gel memory foam, a blend of cooling gel and foam, gently cradles you, providing both pressure relief and a cooling sensation.”