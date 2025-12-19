11 Best Walmart Early Christmas Sales Starting This Week

Save more than $300 on electronics, kitchen gadgets, toys, and more.

Post-holiday deals are already popping up at Walmart. This week, the retailer has quietly rolled out early Christmas sales on everything from big-name electronics to crowd-pleasing gifts and everyday must-haves. To help you shop smarter (and beat the last-minute rush), we’ve rounded up the 11 best Walmart early Christmas deals worth grabbing right now—before prices jump or items sell out.

1 Ninja Grand Kitchen System Blender

Savings: $70

On Amazon, this high-end blender set is $238. It’s normally cheaper at Walmart for $169, but right now, you can score the Ninja Grand Kitchen System Blender for just $99!

It has a 1,200-watt motor (I speak from experience when I say it’s powerful!), a full-size pitcher and a smaller bowl, and three blade attachments—pro-extractor, chopping, and dough.

“I loved this product because it’s a three-in-one. I have a blender, a food processor, and a smoothie cup,” wrote one happy shopper.

“I love everything about this machine! Very powerful, heavy-duty, easy to use and clean,” said another reviewer.

2 Ophanie Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain

Savings: $36

As any cat owner will tell you, regular water bowls often end up spilled, not only creating a mess but leaving your pets with nothing to drink. That’s where the Ophanie Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain comes in.

“Flowing water encourages pets to drink more, therefore supporting urinary and kidney health through proper hydration,” reads the product description. “The water-level window lets you observe how much water your pets drink in real time, and lets you see exactly when you need to fill the water bowl.”

This fountain, currently on sale for just $24, has a large, 95-ounce capacity and comes with three filter cartridges, an anti-slip and waterproof silicone mat, and the option to choose gushing or flowering water flow.

“This is my favorite auto water yet! It is 99% stainless steal for real. Super fast shipping and I had a cat drinking from it 10 minutes after I opened box! It is absolutely the quietest!” shared a shopper.

3 Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones

Savings: $121

These Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones have more than 14,000 reviews on Walmart and have been purchased more than 1,000 times in the past 24 hours. And right now, the gray color is marked down from $200 to $79.

“The sound quality is rich and clean, the bass hits perfectly, and they’re super comfortable for long listening sessions,” wrote a Walmart shopper in the reviews. “The Bluetooth connection is strong, the battery life is impressive, and the build feels premium.”

4 INSE Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner

Savings: $261

Yes, you read that right – you’re saving nearly $300 when you buy the INSE Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner online at Walmart right now. Marked down from $320 to just $59, it weighs only three pounds and has a 45-minute runtime after charging.

“Don’t waste your money on a Dyson. I got this vacuum for pennies on the dollar and it’s worth its weight in gold and I highly recommend it. It picks up everything and holds a charge for quite a long time,” gushed one shopper.

“This thing swivels like a queen dodging cleats in the hallway, glides under furniture like it’s hiding from practice day chaos, and the battery lasts long enough for me to clean the whole house without plugging in once (a miracle, honestly),” wrote someone else. “Lightweight? YES. I carry this baby around like it’s my fourth kid—but quieter and way more helpful. It even tackled the mud-crumb-fur mess in the back entry without flinching.”

5 iRobot Roomba 2020 DustCompactor Robot Vacuum & Mop

Savings: $332

This deal isn’t going to last! The iRobot Roomba 2020 DustCompactor Robot Vacuum & Mop is currently marked down from $460 to $128.

Dirt and dust are suctioned up, continuously compacted, and contained inside the robot for up to 60 days at a time and no bags are needed,” reads the product description. “Choose from settings including vac only, mop only, or combo vac-mop, and rest easy as the Roomba 205 DustCompactor automatically knows to not mop rugs – no programming needed.”

6 FanttikRide Pro Electric Wiggle Car

Savings: $100

If your little one has been hoping for one of these popular ride-on toys, the FanttikRide Pro Electric Wiggle Car is currently on sale for $130. It has both electric and manual modes, flashing wheels, Bluetooth music, and anti-tip safety features.

Shoppers say the battery lasts a long time and that the car can easily hold older, heavier children, too.

7 JYX Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone

Savings: $103

You can snag this JYX Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone for just $16 right now! It has a built-in wireless microphone for singing, FM radio, a recording function, and support for AUX, USB, and TF card inputs.

8 Gerber Baby 2-Pack Rompers

Savings: $12

These Gerber Baby 2-Pack Rompers come in sizes newborn to 24 months and five color patterns—and they’re just $3!

9 KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Savings: Up to $171

Having a KitchenAid mixer grace your countertops is like a rite of passage into adulthood, but it’s often cost-prohibitive. That’s why the sale currently running at Walmart is such a can’t-miss deal. Select colors of the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer are marked down to $345.

10 KISSAIR 750W/1500W Ceramic Space Heater

Savings: $43

If you need a little extra warmth this winter, the KISSAIR 750W/1500W Ceramic Space Heater is currently marked down to just $17.

“It features multi-mode control for all-season comfort, safety elements such as overheat protection and a bottom tip switch, a portable and compact design for convenience wherever you are, and V-0 flame-retardant material for extra security,” reads the product description.

11 Big Chill Women’s Chevron Quilted Puffer Vest

Savings: $45

This Big Chill Women’s Chevron Quilted Puffer Vest comes in six attractive hues and in sizes small to 3X. Right now, it’s on sale for $15.

“The style and colors are beautiful,” raved one shopper. “Very comfy and not too heavy, able to put a few layers on under it without feeling stuffed. Tough good quality zipper too. Great for a fall day with a sweater or turtle neck underneath.”

“This vest is great! It offers the perfect amount of warmth—cozy enough for chilly days but never bulky or overheated,” shared another. “The fit is flattering without being restrictive, and the material feels well-made and durable. One of the standout features is the pockets: they’re surprisingly deep and easily hold her phone, keys, or other essentials without anything slipping out.”