5 Best New Costco Dupes Flying Off Shelves This Week

Aside from its signature bulk buys on groceries and household essentials, Costco is also a resource for everything from travel to electronics to luxury designer products. But if you want your money to go even further, savvy shoppers point out that the store sells many items that are identical to much pricier name-brand products. Here are the best new Costco dupes flying off the shelves this week.

1. A Free People Pippa Puffer Jacket dupe

Any traveler will tell you that having a packable coat that still keeps you warm is practically worth its weight in gold. However, that doesn’t mean you should have to spend its weight in gold to get it.

In a recent video, TikToker @taylin.mickey excitedly reported that she came across a nearly identical dupe for a Free People Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket at her local warehouse. The high-end coat looks as cozy as it does chic, but is currently listed on the company’s website for $198.

But you’ll spend a lot less if you manage to find one of these Roxy Women’s Quilted Jackets at Costco. “Christmas came early,” @taylin-mickey captions her video as she shows off her find. And there’s plenty of reason to be happy: According to the Costco website, this identical jacket costs just $26.99.

2. Lululemon Crewneck Sweatshirt dupe

Let’s be honest: You can never have too many good sweatshirts on hand, especially during the chillier months. But if you’ve had your eye on the Lululemon Women’s Steady State Crew sweatshirt, you’ll likely be blowing out your budget, as just one of them runs for $118 on the company’s website. That doesn’t have to be the case if you have a Costco membership, though.

Costco-devoted TikTok account @CostcoBuys recently highlighted a great find that can save you money: The Mondetta Women’s Cozy Active Crewneck sweatshirt. They note that the generic buy is “super soft and cozy inside,” complete with side pockets. But the best part? The warehouse retailer has it for only $12.99 in-store and $11.99 online.

3. Béis Weekender Bag dupe

Planning on taking a trip this winter? If it’s a quick getaway, having a handsome piece of luggage like the Béis Weekender can add a little style to your look while also being functionally fantastic. However, if you already emptied your budget on airfare and lodging, you might not want to pay $108 to get one.

Enter Costco, where an eagle-eyed shopper (who goes by @leighterhaters on TikTok) came across the Swissgear Weekend Tote. Not only is the bag identical (right down to the separate zipper compartment at the bottom), but this version retails for just $45.99.

4. Clean Skin Club Clean Towels dupe

Some of Costco’s best dupes are for high-end beauty products, like these Clean Skin Club Clean Towels, which retail for $58 for 200 wipes before shipping on the company’s website. But if you want to save on paying extra for delivery, you can run to Costco instead.

TikTok beauty influencer @beautyandtheblemish recently shared a recent discovery at the warehouse retailer, calling the Kirkland Signature Daily Dry Facial Towels a dupe for the product.

“I’m literally in shock. Costco made their own version of the dry facial towels!” she exclaims, before pointing out the $19.99 price tag for a box of 200. “That’s actually a really good price!”

5. Ugg Women’s Classic Mini boot dupe

Having the right boots for winter can be a make-or-break situation. But instead of spending full price on a pair, you can put your Costco membership to good use and pick up a much cheaper version—and no one will likely notice the difference.

In a recent video, TikToker @nicolemhines was aghast after finding the Kirkland Signature Women’s Shearling Boot. The identical footwear retails for $32.99 on Costco’s website, making it much more affordable than the Ugg Women’s Classic Mini boots, which list at $170 on the company’s website.

“I would buy a whole line of these Uggs if Kirkland brand made them,” she admits in her caption.