11 Best Wayfair End-of-Year Sales Starting This Week

Wayfair’s huge end-of-year clearance has major deals on furniture, rugs, decor, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Get ready for one of the most significant sales of the year! Wayfair is saving one of its most important opportunities for the end of 2025. The home goods website just launched its major “end-of-year-clearance,” with deals up to 60 percent off. Everything from furniture to curtains and mirrors is up to 60 percent off. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Wayfair end-of-year clearance sales starting this week.

1 This “Sturdy” and “Beautiful” Bed Frame

Now is the time to buy furniture at Wayfair. Several popular items are on sale, including the Kira Solid Wood Platform Bed Frame from Union Rustic. The Queen, Dark Natural Wood style is $389.99, marked down from $499.99. “We ordered two of these in twin size for our guestroom. They were easy to make and look beautiful,” writes a shopper. “EXCELLENT QUALITY! So happy with our purchase,” adds another.

2 A Light-Up Vanitty

Another popular furniture item marked down? This Makeup Vanity Desk with LED Lighted Mirror & Power Outlet & 7 Drawers By Latitude Run, $279.99 from $359.99. “Awesome vanity! Very pretty with simple clean lines. Arrived sooner than expected and just as pictured. The bench is comfortable, fits perfectly under the table when not in use and even has space inside. Narrow table, which is perfect for my space. Couldn’t be happier,” a shopper writes.

3 An Expensive Looking Jute Rug

Shoppers swear by the Soprano Hand-Flatweave Jute Area Rug By Kelly Clarkson Home. The 8′ x 10’6″ is on sale for $185.99 from $970.00. “Amazing!! Love the area rug, it is so soft and easy to clean. I would buy it over again,” writes a shopper. “Even more gorgeous in person! I absolutely love this rug. I want to get it for another area of my house,” adds another.

4 And, This Gorgeous Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Rug

This Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Canopy Sage / Blush Area Rug also looks luxury for less, featuring a pattern from the viral stationary brand. The rectangular 7’6″ x 9’6″ size is $162.99, reduced from $470.00. “Just beautiful! Really makes the room. All of the Rifle Paper Co. rugs seem very well-made and make a statement in any home! Great value for the price as well,” writes a shopper. “Looks just like the photo happy with it! Really soft pretty colors,” adds another.

5 This Ceramic Heart Sculpture

There are lots of decorative items marked down. This Stoneware Ceramic Geometric Heart Sculpture – Modern Abstract Decorative Object with Faceted Design, Durable and Elegant Home Accent By Trent Austin Design is perfect for the season of love, Valentine’s Day. The object is on sale for $29.99 from $39.80. “I could not love this heart more. I got it in gold. It makes me smile every time I see it,” one shopper says.

6 This Industrial Looking Shelving Unit

Make space and display decorations with the Olivia 4 Piece Bracket Shelf By Steelside. The 46″ H x 39.25″ W x 11.5″ D, Rustic Oak piece is $189.99 from $417.17. People love the industrial look. “The tiered shelf was quickly assembled by a handyman and hung on the wall. Feels sturdy and safe on the wall. Everything was included. I’m very pleased with it,” one shopper writes.

7 A Beautiful and Large Wall Mirror

Shoppers are obsessed with this Sabine Metal Rounded Rectangle Wall Mirror By RE/FINE, available in several metal finishes, including brass, for $139.99, down from $152. “This mirror is absolutely beautiful and makes a huge impact in the space. The soft rounded corners and warm wood frame add just the right amount of character while still keeping a clean, modern look. It pairs perfectly with black fixtures and brightens the room without overpowering it. The mirror feels solid and high quality, with a clear reflection and no distortion. Installation was straightforward, and it sits perfectly above the vanity. It instantly made the bathroom feel more finished and high-end. Highly recommend if you’re looking for a statement mirror that’s timeless, well made, and works beautifully in a modern or transitional bathroom,” writes a shopper.

8 A Shabby Chic Bedding Set

Is it time to update your bedding? This Ella Shabby Elegance Ruffle Lace Microfiber Comforter Set By Lush Decor is on sale. The Full/Queen Comforter + 2 Standard Shams set is $71.22 from $129.99. “The soft and shabby ruffles give my bedroom a beautiful display of comfort,” one shopper writes. “Super cute and soft and great for price,” another adds.

9 These Great Velvet Throw Pillows

There are tons of great throw pillows on sale. This set of two Velvet Round Throw Pillows by Homechoice International Group are vibrantly hued. The set of two is on sale for $29.99. “These are a perfect match for my living room! The price was good and they are good quality!” one shopper shares.

10 Industrial Curtain Rods

If you are considering new window treatments, head to Wayfair. This Aariel Steel Adjustable Single Curtain Rod By Symple Stuff 48″-84″, Black, is an excellent rod for curtains. Get it for $29.99, from $55.99. “We got the Renaissance gold rod. It was relatively easy to install compared to other things purchased online. It was exactly what we wanted and will probably order more for our other windows,” one shopper writes.

11 And, These Gorgeous Room Darkening Curtains

Wayfair also has great window treatments. Get the Ottis Textured Faux Linen Rod Pocket Room Darkening Curtains for Bedroom & Living Room Curtains – Single Panel Drapes By Three Posts in Birch, 50″ W x 96″ L, for $27.99 from $90.99. “Beautiful color and great at blocking light! Good quality fabric and hemming, weights at bottom are nice touch especially near drafty doors,” a shopper writes.