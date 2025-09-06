5 Wayfair Living Room Finds Interior Designers Swear By

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Not sure what to buy for your living room? While most of us can’t afford to hire an interior designer to create a custom living space, we have the next best solution. One of the most coveted design experts, Emily Henderson, recently selected her top picks from the latest Wayfair living room product drops. Here are 7 Wayfair living room essentials to buy now.

1 These Throw Pillows That Come in So Many Colors

Henderson recommends Edgar 100% Cotton Throw Pillow, $29.99 each and offered in a rainbow of color options. The 18 x 18 pillows are “Super quality,” according to shoppers. “Nice, dense feather pillows and a lovely velvet fabric,” says one.

2 A Modern Stone Coffee Table

This Gracie Oaks Round Modern Coffee Table is an easy way to add a different material to your space already drowning in upholstery and wood. And, it looks super designer for around $530. “Absolutely perfect! I had been searching high and low for the perfect coffee table and this is it. If you’re on the fence don’t hesitate and go for it, it’s perfect!” writes one shopper.

3 An Eye-Catching Asymmetrical Mirror

If you want an original, eye-catching mirror, Henderson recommends the Wrought Studio Cotesfield Wood Accent Mirror. Customers appreciate the high-quality wood and the mid-century vibe. “This mirror was very easy to hang horizontally it came with a great template and hardware. It is exactly as pictured. Very happy with this purchase!” writes one.

4 A Faux Eucalyptus Tree

Adding greenery to any space instantly brings life to the room. Henderson selected the Primrue Adcock Faux Eucalyptus Tree with Oval White Planter, Pre Potted Artificial Eucalyptus Plant for Home Decor. Shoppers maintain that it is easy to put together and offers a real look. “Plant looks great by the window, lightweight and easy to put together,” one writes.

5 An Expensive Looking Washable Rug

Henderson recommends Ebern Designs Zuhur Washable Checkered Indoor Rug, an inexpensive rug that looks like it costs triple the price. “Fluffy and gorgeous rug – totally warms up our space! have yet to throw in the wash but seems to be well made,” writes a shopper. “Oh my goodness, the rug is a perfect fit to the checkered geometric design that I already have in my granddaughter’s playroom, the pretty sage green and light beige rug is soft, well made and lays beautifully on the floor, it’s the perfect size for the corner area, super happy the rug is here in my home,” adds another.