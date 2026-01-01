Give your home a mini makeover in 2026.

Redecorating your home on a budget? Kirkland’s Home just slashed prices on hundreds of items as part of its New Year’s 2026 sale—including wall art, furniture, candles, and throw pillows. Here are the 11 best Kirkland’s Home New Year’s sales starting this week.

1 Dana Gold Metal Mantel Wall Mirror

Forgo artwork and fill the space above your fireplace or vanity with this sleek Dana Gold Metal Mantel Wall Mirror (on sale for $52, originally $$130). Its arched rectangular shape adds height, naturally making the room feel bigger.

2 Comfy Foam Lounge Chair

Upgrade your reading nook or gaming den with this cozy Comfy Foam Lounge Chair (on sale for $160, originally $400). Choose from various colors and textures.

3 Gold Metallic Mini Lamp

This Gold Metallic Mini Lamp (on sale for $12, originally $25) has a slim design and monochromatic palette that effortlessly complements any interior aesthetic.

4 LED White Metal Scalloped Lantern

Brighten up your porch with this LED White Metal Scalloped Lantern (on sale for $25, originally $50). It features a hanging hook and flameless pillar candle with a built-in automatic timer.

5 White & Blue Scalloped Edge Pinboard

Display your family photos and cards in style with this White & Blue Scalloped Edge Pinboard (on sale for $40, originally $80). All mounting hardware is included.

6 Woven Puffy Tote

Shoppers love how versatile the Matte Woven Puffy Tote (on sale for $15, originally $40) is. One person noted, “The bag is so soft , light and holds so much. You could use it as an overnight bag or a carry-on bag or a gym bag.”

7 LED Ivory Faux Pool Pillar Candle

This LED Ivory Faux Pool Pillar Candle (on sale for $3, originally $13) emits a warm, romantic glow sans the mess of melting wax. The unscented candle comes in three sizes; arrange a makeshift candelabra to create depth and visual interest.

8 Apres Ski Throw Pillows

Turn your home into a cozy cottage with the Red Apres Ski Club Hooked Pillow (on sale for $10, originally $40) and Apres Ski Dogs Lumbar Pillow (on sale for $10, originally $40)—trip to the slopes not included.

9 Ski-Inspired Artwork

Decorate your mountain lodge with this Stucco Snow Days Framed Canvas Art (on sale for $10, originally $40) and these Mini Ski Scenes Framed Art Prints (on sale for $8, originally $34). They’ll match perfectly with your new apres ski throw pillows.

10 Red Plaid Cut Glass Hurricanes

Shoppers say these Red Plaid Cut Glass Hurricanes (on sale for $24, originally $60) are a dupe for Pottery Barn’s Stewart Plaid Cut Glass Hurricane Candle Holder, which retails for $80. The vases can be paired with real or faux candles.

11 Natural Grooved Edge Collage Frame

Flaunt your favorite photos in this gorgeous Natural Grooved Edge Collage Frame (on sale for $12, originally $30). Choose from a white, black, or gold frame.