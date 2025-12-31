11 Major Best Buy End-of-Year Sales Running This Week

Save big on TVs, headphones, laptops, security cameras, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Best Buy is known as a TV and computer hub, but the retailer has an impressive selection of electronics that expands much further than the living room and office. During the final week of 2025, Best Buy is offering steep discounts on smart TVs, charging stations, security cameras and tracking tags, smart home gadgets, and high-tech hygiene products. Shop the 11 biggest Best Buy end-of-year sales running this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot New Year’s Sales.

1 LG Smart webOS TVs

Upgrade your TV watching experience with a new LG smart webOS TV from Best Buy, now on sale for almost 50 percent off. It’s compatible with built-in voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home.

2 Samsung Channel Q-Series Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers

Right now, Best Buy is running a 50 percent price reduction on the Samsung Channel Q-Series Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers, which is now retailing for $1,000. The kit comes with a remote, HDMI cable, wall-mount supplies, and anti-skid rubber liners.

3 Energizer 3-in-1 Magnetic MagSafe Charger

The Energizer 3-in-1 Magnetic MagSafe Charger (on sale for $16) is only compatible with Apple products, such as iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches.

“It charges my phone fast enough, and the slim design doesn’t take up much space on my nightstand,” says one shopper. Another writes, “The magnetic connection is strong, and the charging speed is reliable and consistent, which makes it really convenient for everyday use.”

4 Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

I’m obsessed with my Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (on sale for $199, originally $359), and they rarely go on sale for this cheap—so take my word for it and strike now. The Bose app is very user-friendly, allowing you to control the headphones’ features and noise levels from the palm of your hand.

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s End-of-Year Sales.

5 Insignia Locator Tag

The best deal we found belongs to the Insignia Locator Tag, which comes in a four-pack for only $16. It’s compatible with iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

6 Rexing Digital Night Vision Binoculars

Perfect for camping, astronomy, and wildlife watching, the Rexing Digital Night Vision Binoculars (on sale for $80, originally $200) feature a f/1.2 aperture, 10x optical zoom, and 4x digital zoom. Plus, they’re water-resistant.

7 JBL True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Both water- and dust-resistant, the JBL True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds (on sale for $40) have an ergonomic design that rests comfortably in the ear, while still providing a stable, secure fit. A full charge guarantees up to 48 hours of playtime.

8 ASUS Zenbook 14″ Touchscreen Laptop

The ASUS Zenbook 14″ Touchscreen Laptop (on sale $650, originally $1,000) is equipped with Windows AI Copilot, Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor, OLED display, and 512 gigabytes of storage. It has an 18-hour battery life.

RELATED: Best Buy’s Little-Known Outlet Sells Hot Tech for 60% Off.

9 eufy Outdoor Wireless 4K Solar Powered Security Cameras

Keep a close eye on your home with the eufy Outdoor Wireless 4K Solar Powered Security Cameras (on sale for $395 for a three-pack). It has a 135-degree field display and can withstand temperatures up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit and as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

10 Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop

According to one shopper, this Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop (on sale for $300, originally $700) “does a great job with the mapping feature” and “is not a vacuum that bumps into everything…it sets out on a mission and gets it done.”

11 Philips Norelco Rechargeable Wet & Dry Shaver with Precision Trimmer

Until New Year’s Day, the Philips Norelco Rechargeable Wet & Dry Shaver with Precision Trimmer is on sale for just $40 from $80. It’s equipped with SkinGlide Protective Coating and 27 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades.