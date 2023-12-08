Best Buy's Little-Known Outlet Sells Hot Tech for 60% Off—Here are the Best Finds

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Best Buy has been our one-stop shop for all things tech and electronics for years. The retailer sells everything from cell phones and sound systems to washing machines and vacuums. But with prices rising across the board, many of us have had to curb spending, especially on non-essentials like flat-screen TVs and smart devices. However, that doesn't mean Best Buy is off the table. On a recent call with investors, the company's CEO Corie Sue Barry said the store plans to expand its number of outlet locations with budget-friendly prices. Here's what you need to know and how to score the best deals.

Best Buy has several outlet locations—and plans to open more.

You're probably already familiar with your neighborhood Best Buy location. But in the future, there might be some changes. According to a call with investors in March, the retailer plans to move away from a "one size fits all model" for its stores. In the coming year, it'll close 20 to 30 of its large locations and open 10 outlet stores, according to Business Insider.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"We will open more outlet stores that support our value-focused customers," said Barry. "These stores are driving a higher mix of new and re-engaged customers, in addition to a better financial recovery on open-box and return product."

Best Buy began opening outlets in 2021; the stores sell open-box electronics (more on what that means later!) and are better able to do repairs than traditional stores.

Here's how to find an outlet near you.

Hopefully, as Best Buy continues to expand the number of its outlet stores, it'll continue to publicize that they exist. For now, you can visit its website for a list of locations in states like Illinois, Georgia, California, Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina. There are 20 Best Buy outlet stores in total, with four that are coming soon in Maryland, Ohio, and Washington.

These are the types of deals you can expect.

Your local Best Buy outlet won't have the same products as the store's standard locations. "Keep in mind these are open box items—they've likely been returned or may be imperfect visually," wrote deals expert @theoutletgirl in an Instagram story.

However, protections are still in place, she says: "There is typically still a warranty—anywhere from full to partial." Before you make your purchase, look into what the warranty entails for your specific item.

The types of items you'll find are similar to a traditional store. "They have everything and a lot of it too—refrigerators, washer/driers, ovens, microwaves, TVs, etc and across all brands," @theoutletgirl explained. "I even found higher-end brands like Viking, Thermador, KitchenAid."

The shopper called out a Cafe refrigerator that typically retails for $4,409 on sale for $2,212 at an outlet. There was also an LG dishwasher for $161. "Noted on the tag that there is some residue," she said. "I like that they put the reason the item is there."

At the Atlanta store, Tiktok user @beautifulhotmess found a Samsung range marked down 30 percent to $743 and a Whirlpool washing machine for 35 percent off at $432. They also found a refrigerator for a whopping 60 percent off!

If you aren't convinced to make the drive, you can check out your local outlet's full inventory online. "That way, you don't actually need to go in (though I would just to see any potential damage before purchasing.)," said @theoutletgirl.

Be on the lookout for any red flags.

Whenever you're getting a major deal, there tends to be a slight risk. In this case, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for damage you can't live with and pricing.

"Like all outlets, make sure to cross-reference pricing online," said @theoutletgirl. "In some cases, I found brand new items online for around the same price due to a sale."

Fortunately, those instances didn't push her away from the experience. "I will 100% be back once my kitchen reno is in progress," she added.

