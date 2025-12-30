11 Best Lowe’s End-of-Year Sales Starting This Week

You could save up to as much as $439 on must-have items.

Now that the 25th is behind us, shopping might be the last thing anyone wants to do. However, if you’ve still got room in your budget, retailers are providing plenty of after-Christmas sales and other year-end events where you can save some serious cash. This includes Lowe’s, where you can get your hands on everything from deeply discounted tools to bargain-priced furniture. Ready to save as much as $400 or more? Here are some of the best items available during Lowe’s end-of-year sales.

1. Kobalt Cordless Battery Handheld Leaf Blower

Savings: $230

Off-season purchases can be a great way to save money on something you’ll need down the line. Case in point: This Kobalt leaf blower, which is deeply discounted to $199 now that fall is behind us. This battery-powered unit is also better for the environment and easier to use than gas versions.

2. Breezary Windmill Ceiling Fan

Savings: $101

Even though it might be chilly now, you’re going to want to prepare your home for the return of warm weather in a few months. Available in multiple finishes, this Breezary windmill fan ($149) is big enough to get air circulating even in the largest rooms of the house—and it’s significantly more affordable thanks to this sale.

3. Garden State Daffodil Bulbs

Savings: $38

It might not feel like it, but spring is just weeks away—and your garden will be back before you know it. Get ahead of the ball by planting these daffodil bulbs, which will ensure those bright pops of color come through as soon as the season kicks off. They’re $57 for 100 bulbs.

4. SVOPES 5-Piece Needle Nose Pliers Set

Savings: $11

Whether you’re bulking up your existing tool kit or starting from scratch, there’s no reason to blow out your budget before you even get to your first project. This 5-piece needle-nose pliers set ($25) is a workshop essential that you’ll pay less for right now.

5. Fraser Hill Farm 12-ft Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Savings: $400

The savviest shoppers know that the best time to buy everything you need for Christmas is actually in the days just following the holiday, when retailers are trying to offload their seasonal inventory. Not only does this 12-foot pre-lit artificial Christmas tree ($500) look fantastic, but saving $400 on one during this sale is like finding a bonus gift lying around you forgot to open.

6. Holiday Living Pre-lit 9-ft Artificial Garland

Savings: $15

Speaking of Christmas decorations, you can really step up your display next year with items like this 9-foot artificial garland. The pre-lit piece is battery-powered and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. And it’s on sale for just $5!

7. Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional

Savings: $439

Already dreaming about hosting on the patio again? Get a head start on spring with this XIZZI outdoor sectional sofa ($700), which turns any backyard into an extension of your living room. You’ll also save a whopping $439 thanks to the end-of-year sale!

8. Folding Adirondack Chair

Savings: $94

If you need something a little smaller than a full sofa, you really can’t go wrong with this VOUA folding Adirondack chair ($90). This essential piece of outdoor furniture is comfy, easy to store, and a must-have for your front porch, backyard, and anything in between.

9. HALO Versa Pizza Oven

Savings: $100

Sure, delivery is fine, but there’s something very special about making your own pie from scratch. This HALO Versa pizza oven ($400) makes it easy to become a pizzaolo, and it currently costs $100 less.

10. ZGrill Smart Pellet Grill

Savings: $300

Hoping to take your grilling game up a notch this year? With this ZGrill Smart Pellet Grill ($899), you’ll be able to simplify the process thanks to connectivity features that help you keep an eye on everything. It even includes a smoker mode if you’re doing a low-and-slow dish.

11. Defender Everwatch Security Camera

Savings: $40

Whether you’re worried about porch package thieves or just want a way to keep an eye on things when you’re not at home, it’s easy to get set up with this Defender Everwatch Security Camera ($50). It features motion detection, two-way communication, and color night vision, all while currently costing $40 less than the listed price.