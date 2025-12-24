9 Best After-Christmas Sales, From Lowe’s to Hobby Lobby

You could get as much as 90 percent off!

When it comes to holiday-season shopping, the real savings tend to kick in right after the big day as stores look to offload inventory and entice customers who may have already spent through their monthly shopping budget. This year is no different, with plenty of major retailers slashing prices—sometimes as much as 90 percent off. If you’ve still got some shopping energy left in the tank, here are the best after-Christmas sales happening in 2025 and early 2026, from stores like Lowe’s and Walmart all the way to Hobby Lobby and Walgreens.

1. Walmart

In a recent TikTok post, an expert from shopping website @TheKrazyCouponLady ran through some of the most impressive sales happening during the holiday wind-down. Walmart is one of the earliest events to kick off with a 50 percent off clearance event that starts on Dec. 26.

As with many of the sales that kick off in this period, there’s a focus on seasonal items like holiday decor, gift packs, and winter items, making it a great time to stock up for next year or replace any items you might need in the coming weeks.

However, things get even better on New Year’s Day, when you can get up to 75 percent off items across the store, including tech gear, clothing, jewelry, beauty products, and more.

Less than a week later, the store really kicks off its holiday clearance push with a whopping 90 percent off those seasonal and holiday items, which makes it a fantastic deal if you hold off on temptation!

2. Target

Walmart isn’t the only big box store kicking things off right on Boxing Day: Starting on Dec. 26, you can expect 50 to 70 percent off on seasonal items, including decorations and supplies, at Target. Things get even better on Dec. 30 when the savings jump to 90 percent.

However, you might not want to sit around on this one too much. “Target can be tricky because they usually send that holiday stuff off to salvage super quick,” the expert from @TheKrazyCouponLady warns in the video. That’s why she recommends hitting the earlier sales. “And believe me: When it is gone, it is gone!”

3. Lowe’s

Even with an impressive early-Christmas sale already underway, Lowe’s is still technically beating the after-Christmas events by kicking off on Dec. 24. From then through Jan. 20, you can expect to find deals ranging from 75 to 90 percent off, per @TheKrazyCouponLady.

As you probably guessed, Christmas decor factors in heavily (which might make it the best time to score your own inflatable lawn decorations for next year!), as well as other seasonal products. Later on, items such as tools might also join the mix.

4. Hobby Lobby

Christmas enthusiasts might want to mark their calendars for a trip to Hobby Lobby starting Dec. 29. That’s when the store will begin its Christmas clearance sale, taking 70 percent off decor and other seasonal items.

The cut gets even deeper in the new year, with discounts hitting 90 percent starting on Jan. 2, per @TheKrazyCouponLady.

However, if you’ve had your eye on an item all season long, don’t get your hopes up too much. “Remember: These clearance sales are mostly an in-store thing, and selection is going to vary a lot by location,” the shopping expert warns in the video.

5. Home Depot

While they’re closed on Christmas Day (like most other stores), Home Depot is right back at it on Dec. 26 with their after-Christmas sale. From then through Jan. 2, you can expect to find savings of 50 to 70 percent off seasonal items and decorations, per @TheKrazyCouponLady.

However, they also tend to cut prices on items like tools, appliances, smart home tech, and other home goods to help make room for incoming new items for the upcoming year. Just make sure you swing by your local store and don’t rely on the website to find these bargains!

6. CVS

The iconic pharmacy chain is yet another retailer that kicks off its Christmas clearance as soon as possible, with a Dec. 26 start date for discounts of 50 percent off seasonal products.

Items then decrease even more on Jan. 5 with a 75 percent discount to help push out the last remaining items. But just don’t wait too long and expect to get much.

“Shopping on Dec. 26 or 27 means you’ll spend more, but you’ll likely find everything you need for next Christmas in one trip,” The Krazy Coupon Lady says in a post on their website. “If you wait until the first week of January, you could save up to 50% more per item, but the shelves will be picked over, leaving you with fewer options.”

7. Walgreens

Another notable pharmacy is kicking off its after-Christmas sale right away. Starting on Dec. 26, Walgreens will offer 50 percent off seasonal items in the store, including decor, supplies, and winter-themed products.

Want to push your luck for even better savings? This rate gets slashed again on Jan. 2 to 70 percent, and then the remaining items see an even deeper discount of 80 percent starting on Jan. 5.

8. Kohl’s

Have some Kohl’s cash burning a hole in your wallet? Get the most for your rewards points starting on Dec. 26, when you can find sales of 30 to 70 percent off.

This mostly covers decorations, gift sets, and winter products, but you can also get lucky with finds on jackets, kitchen goods, and even some bath products. And if you can bear to wait, savings get even better on Jan. 14 when discounts go up to as much as 70 percent, per @TheKrazyCouponLady.

9. Michael’s

While Michael’s has plenty of early Christmas sales, don’t expect them to jump right on big discounts until well after the holiday: According to shopping influencer @jamies_daily_deals, the store doesn’t start slashing prices on seasonal items until Jan. 5, when you can expect 80 percent off.