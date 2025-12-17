9 Best New Sephora and Ulta Gift Sets Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop Clinique, Laneige, Glow Recipe, Ouai, and more.

Holiday shopping for coworkers and picky relatives is no easy feat. But when in doubt, you can never go wrong with a beauty-themed gift set. From designer fragrance samplers to mini skincare kits to makeup advent calendars, we found tons of great beauty gift set ideas at Sephora and Ulta that accommodate all budgets. Here are our top nine picks for the holiday season.

1 Clinique Ready, Set, Refresh Gift Set

Clinique’s Ready, Set, Refresh Gift Set has everything you need to face the day, including cleanser, moisturizer, lip gloss, mascara, makeup remover, and eye cream. It has a $149 value, but is only retailing for $65 at Ulta right now during the holidays.

2 Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Glowy Balm and Lip Sleeping Mask Gift Set

Fans of Laneige’s overnight lip masks will love the brand’s Midnight Minis Gift Set, which features a trio of limited-edition Lip Sleep Masks in Chocolate, Eggnog Latte, and Caramel. Also included are two mini Lip Glowy Balms in Sweet Candy and Vanilla, as well as two skincare samples. Purchase the set for $29 at Sephora.

3 Olaplex Full-On Shine Hair Gift Set

Olaplex is one of the best hair care brands for reducing frizz, repairing split ends, and improving overall shine. Give the gift of luscious hair with the Olaplex Full-On Shine Hair Gift Set ($68 at Ulta). Bonus: All products are travel-size friendly.

4 Glow Recipe Dewy Babies Gift Set

The Dewy Babies Gift Set ($48 at Sephora) allows customers to sample five best-selling products from Glow Recipe, such as the Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist, Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer, Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum, Watermelon Glow Dewy Flush, and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Sun Glow Serum.

5 Ariana Grande 3-Piece Love Notes Gift Set

Lovenotes Pink Woods by Ariana Grande is the fragrance of winter, with notes of bergamot, jasmine, vetiver, cashmere woods, and tonka beans. The Love Notes Gift Set, which is available at Ulta for $85, includes both a full-size and mini perfume and a limited-edition Pink Woods candle.

6 Ouai Mini St. Bart’s Body Set

Avoid dry, cracked skin this winter with the Ouai Mini St. Bart’s Body Set ($61 at Sephora). The trio consists of a body cream, gel cleanser, and hair and body mist in a tropical, beach-inspired scent.

7 NYX Professional Makeup Gingerbread House Fat Oil Kit

Only available for a limited time, the NYX Professional Makeup Gingerbread House Fat Oil Kit comes with four Fat Oil Lip Drip glosses and three Fat Oil Slick Click Balms, all of which are infused with vitamin B12, magnesium, and coconut water. Get it for $55 at Ulta.

8 Sol de Janeiro Spritz the Season Cheirosa Perfume Mist Gift Set

Sol de Janeiro is the name on everyone’s lips this Christmas. The Spritz the Season Cheirosa Perfume Mist Gift Set ($53 at Sephora) features five of the brand’s most-loved fragrances: Cheirosa 62, Cheirosa 68, Cheirosa 59, Cheirosa 76, and Cheirosa 40.

9 Beauty Finds by Ulta Beauty: The Luxury Sampler

Get the best of both men’s and women’s fragrances in the Beauty Finds by Ulta Beauty: The Luxury Sampler ($19). The set comes with six mini vials of designer fragrances, as listed below.