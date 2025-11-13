11 Best New Sephora and Ulta Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Including collabs with Peanuts and the Grinch.

Sephora and Ulta are a breeding ground for stocking stuffers and secret Santa gift ideas. I combed through thousands of new beauty and skincare products to find the best lip treatments, hair tools and accessories, hand creams, face masks, and gift sets that you can gift this winter holiday season. Shopping on a budget? Most of these items fall under $30.

1 Essence Super Peptide Glossy Lip Treatment

Packed with peptides, shea butter, and vitamin E, Essence’s Super Peptide Glossy Lip Treatment is formulated to leave lips looking “naturally plump” and feeling “pillowy-soft.” Available at Ulta for $5, the lip treatment comes in clear, soft pink, sheer brown, and coral.

2 Prada Paradoxe Virtual Flower Eau de Parfum with Musk & Jasmine

Elevate your scent game with Prada’s Paradoxe Virtual Flower Eau de Parfum with Musk & Jasmine. “The scent progression goes from White Musk to Bergamot before settling on Jasmine, making it fun, intoxicating, & elegant…It’s absolutely worth the price,” says one shopper.

Prices vary depending on size, with the smallest bottle (one ounce) costing $110 at Sephora.

3 The Crème Shop x Peanuts Time To Get Cozy Hand Cream

Your secret Santa will appreciate this fun collab from The Crème Shop x Peanuts. The Time To Get Cozy Hand Cream ($10 at Ulta) comes in three scents (citrus wood, fig, and wood musk) and protects hands from dry, cracked skin.

4 Mediheal Hyaluronate Ultra Hydration Cleanser

Mediheal’s Hyaluronate Ultra Hydration Cleanser ($12 at Ulta) is a daily, gentle face wash formulated to penetrate pores, hydrate skin, and replenish moisture. It’s recommended for both daytime and nighttime use.

5 Mane Ready or Knot Detangling Paddle Hair Brush

For matted hair and stubborn knots, use Mane’s Ready or Knot Detangling Paddle Hair Brush ($25 at Sephora). It has nearly 10,000 glowing reviewers from shoppers–need we say more?

6 The Grinch x Kitsch Metal Bow French Hair Pin

For their stocking, nab this The Grinch x Kitsch Metal Bow French Hair Pin for just $12.

7 Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush

Available at Sephora for $25, Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush is a tinted serum that hydrates and plumps cheeks, while also brightening dark spots. Its lightweight formula makes it easy to layer skincare and makeup.

8 Mane 1.25″ Jumbo Hair Waver System

Ready to break up with your straightener or curler? Give Mane’s 1.25″ Jumbo Hair Waver System ($98 at Sephora) a try. Its three-barrel design creates natural-looking beach waves in seconds.

9 Huda Beauty Mini #FauxFilter Brightening Under Eye Color Corrector

Formulated with niacinamide and vitamin C, the Huda Beauty Mini #FauxFilter Brightening Under Eye Color Corrector ($15 at Sephora) leaves your undereyes looking radiant and refreshed. In other words, no one will know you barely slept a wink last night!

10 Mixsoon Daily Mask Weekly Care Set

You can never go wrong with a face mask. The Mixsoon Daily Mask Weekly Care Set ($21 at Ulta) is basically a weeklong advent calendar, with every day offering a new face mask designated to brighten, tighten, restore, and hydrate skin.

11 Glossier You Perfume Sampler Set

Shopping for perfume can be an intimidating experience, which is why I think gifting a mini set is a brilliant idea. The Glossier You Perfume Sampler Set ($15 at Sephora) features four scents: Glossier You, Glossier You Fleur, Glossier You Doux, and Glossier You Réve.