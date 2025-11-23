9 Unique Advent Calendars to Buy Before the End of the Month

From cheese to skincare to coffee, these calendars are fabulously festive.

If you’ve been thinking about snagging a fun Advent calendar this year, don’t wait—many of the most creative, limited-edition options are already selling out. From cozy self-care surprises to gourmet foods, this year’s calendars go way beyond the standard chocolate squares. Whether you want something festive for yourself or a gift that guarantees December delight, these unique Advent calendars are the ones to grab before the end of the month.

1 Tea Forté Advent Calendars

There’s no way around it: I’m a coffee addict. But come cozy season, I love nothing more than snuggling up on the couch with a hot cup of tea. And since I’m not as knowledgeable about tea as I’d like to be, these Tea Forté Advent Calendars are the perfect education. Of course, they’re also a great gift for the tea-lover in your life, as Tea Forté exclusively sells handcrafted luxury tea blends in their signature pyramid infusers.

The basic Advent calendars are:

Warming Joy Advent Calendar: $70

“This festive, tree-shaped box contains 24 different blends, including black, oolong, green, white, and herbal varieties, offering a little something for everyone,” reads the description.

Warming Joy Herbal Advent Calendar: $70

A similar calendar to the standard Warming Joy, but with all herbal teas.

Winter Chalet 12 Days of Cozy Tea: $40

“Countdown to winter bliss with a curated collection of warming teas that evoke the comfort and rustic luxury of a snowy retreat,” reads the description, which also notes that all of these teas are Kosher-certified.

Demoiselle 12 Days of Blissful Tea: $40

A collaboration with the New York Botanical Garden, this set is a “curated collection of lush, fruity flavors and floral aromas,” all of which are also Kosher-certified.

Mariposa 12 Days of Blissful Tea: $40

Another collaboration with the New York Botanical Garden, a portion of sales from this calendar support “NYBG’s work in plant research and conservation, horticulture, and education.” The teas are fruity and floral.

You can also purchase all kinds of Advent calendar bundles, and currently, Tea Forté is running its Black Friday sale with 35 percent off the entire site.

2 12 Days of Murray’s Cheese Countdown Calendar

I lived in New York City for nearly 15 years, and let me tell you, there is absolutely nowhere like Murray’s Cheese. Not only are they a local, family-run business, but their selection is unsurpassed. This is a great gift for the foodie in your life, but personally, I’ll be picking it up for myself (does anything say happiness quite like cheese?).

The 12 Days of Murray’s Cheese Countdown Calendar includes “Parmigiano Reggiano, Gruyère, truffle cheddar, and more top cheeses, plus jams and our favorite crackers.” It’s $90, and it’s worth every penny.

3 Bonne Maman 2025 Advent Calendar

Bonne Maman’s advent calendars have developed somewhat of a cult following, often selling out well before the end of November. But you’re in luck: This year’s 2025 Advent Calendar ($55) is still available. You’ll get 24 limited-edition spreads, including Caramel with Vanilla, Strawberry and Passion Fruit, and Wild Blueberry with Maple syrup.

4 A Heart for Christmas: Advent Romance

This isn’t your traditional Advent calendar, but it is perfect for book lovers, especially those fond of holiday romance novels. The way it works is that each of the 24 chapters is individually wrapped, so you can open one a day during December.

As for the book itself, A Heart for Christmas: Advent Romance, is about an 18-year-old woman who underwent heart surgery, spending Christmas at her father’s chalet in the Alps. Then, a hunky ski instructor enters the picture, and we’ll let you figure out the rest.

If there’s a different holiday book you’re interested in, I know someone who received a homemade Advent calendar. Her friend divided the book into 24 sections and wrapped each one with wrapping paper.

5 12 Days of Puzzles Advent Calendar

I recently got into jigsaw puzzles, finding them to be a meditative yet enjoyable activity. That’s why I love the idea of Anthropologie’s 12 Days of Puzzles Advent Calendar ($58). It includes twelve 80-piece puzzles, just the right size to complete in one sitting.

6 Sephora Collection Advent Calendars

One of the most fun parts of a Sephora shopping trip is perusing the mini beauty products as you wait in line. And thanks to the store’s lineup of advent calendars, you can now bring that excitement home for a full month. Here are the different options:

Standard Advent Calendar: $55

This calendar comes with 24 days of beauty, makeup, skincare, accessories, and bath products.

Premium Makeup & Skincare Advent Calendar: $95

The products included in this calendar are a $245 value. Once again, you’ll get makeup, skincare, bath products, and accessories, 16 of which are full-size.

After Advent Makeup & Skincare Gift Set: $30

Here’s a unique idea: An advent calendar that picks up after Christmas (meaning it makes a great Christmas gift). From Christmas to New Year’s, you’ll get new skincare and makeup products.

7 Williams Sonoma 24 Days of Baking Cookies

In my family, the holiday season hasn’t officially begun until my mom starts her marathon cookie baking. Last I counted, she makes about a dozen different kinds that she then gifts to family and friends. So, I love the idea of getting her this Williams Sonoma 24 Days of Baking Cookies Advent calendar ($80). In each of the 24 boxes, you’ll get actual baking supplies like spatulas, cookie cutters, stencils, and piping bags.

8 Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer Advent Calendar

Don’t try to talk to me until I’ve had my first cup of coffee. Or, get me this Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer Advent Calendar to make the mornings a little easier. The box is $30 and includes flavored and seasonal coffees, hot cocoa, ICED Refreshers, and more from all the best brands.

9 Best of Dermstore: 12 Days of Beauty

