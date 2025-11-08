7 Best New Five Below Advent Calendars Hitting Shelves This Week

From candy-filled classics to beauty sets, these finds are already selling out.

The countdown to Christmas just got a lot more fun—and affordable. Five Below dropped a new batch of Advent calendars for the season, and they’re packed with surprises for every age and interest. From candy-filled classics to beauty sets to pop-culture-themed finds, these budget-friendly picks are flying off shelves fast.

1 Reese’s Miniature Cups Countdown Calendar

If you’ve already eaten all the leftover Reese’s from Halloween (guilty as charged!), this is the perfect way to count down the days until Christmas. Every day throughout December, you can look forward to a miniature Reese’s cup. The Reese’s Countdown Calendar is $10.

2 Smoke & Mirrors Spa Advent Calendar

If you’re more into rewarding yourself with self-care over chocolate (or, if you’re like me and believe you deserve both!), pick up this Smoke & Mirrors Spa Advent Calendar for just $7. In the 12 days leading up to Christmas, you’ll be treated to lavender aromatherapy oil, whipped vanilla bath salts, lip and eye masks, and more goodies.

3 Smoke & Mirrors Beauty Advent Calendar

If makeup is more your thing, consider the $7 Smoke & Mirrors Beauty Advent Calendar, another 12-day countdown. It comes with an eyeshadow pallete, lip liner and gloss, eyeliner, and more festive makeup.

4 Storybook Advent Calendar

Do your kids love a bedtime story? This $5 Storybook Advent Calendar provides 24 holiday stories to get them excited each night. Choose from classic stories, a Disney theme, or a Lilo & Stitch theme.

5 Hello Kitty and Friends Construction Advent Calendar

Five Below’s Hello Kitty and Friends Construction Advent Calendar ($15) is a great alternative to the many candy-filled options for kids. For the 12 days leading up to Christmas, your little one will receive a new block surprise, all of which will eventually come together to create an adorable ice cream stand.

6 12 Days of Grinchmas Cocoa Calendar

Is there anything more festive than cozying up with a mug of hot chocolate on a chilly December night? The 12 Days of Grinchmas Cocoa Calendar has a dozen different flavors, like gingerbread, toasted marshmallow, salted caramel, candy cane, and more.

7 Mini Brands Retro Advent Calendar

Vintage vibes are all the rage this holiday season, and Five Below’s Mini Brands Retro Advent Calendar ($20) certainly got the memo. For 24 days, you’ll be treated to a throwback mini product, including a can of Spam, an iconic issue of Life magazine, a bottle of Turtle Wax, and a bag of Dum Dums lollipops.