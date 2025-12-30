11 Best Home Depot New Year’s Sales Starting This Week

You could save over $1,000 on some items!

If you’re out and about taking advantage of after-Christmas sales, you’ve probably noticed that many retailers are still bringing in plenty of new products. And if you’re planning on kicking off 2026 by tackling your growing list of DIY projects, you’ll be happy to know that Home Depot is no exception. From tools to appliances, you’ll be able to hit the ground running in the new year. Read on for the best Home Depot New Year’s sales starting this week.

1 | Milwaukee M18 Multi-Tool Kit

Savings: $100

Sure, you might have your toolbox staples like a power drill and handsaw. But what about those other odds and ends jobs? This Milwaukee Power Multi Tool Kit ($99) comes with everything you need for sanding, metal cutting, wood cutting, and grout removal, to name a few.

Customers especially love that this model is wireless. “This Milwaukee cordless vacuum blows my old corded one out of the water,” one writes. “It’s lighter, quieter, and way more convenient—no more dragging cords or hunting outlets. Total game-changer for quick cleanups and jobsite flexibility. I’ll never go back to corded again.”

2 | Roborock Q Revo Curv Robotic Vacuum

Savings: $1,099

Taking any chores off your plate can have a big impact, no matter how small it is. And if you’d rather outsource some basic tidying up, this Roborock Q Revo Curv Robotic Vacuum ($799.99) can be the mechanical stand-in you’ve been waiting for. This model even goes a step further, cleaning its mop and emptying its dustbin automatically after each run. And did we mention it currently costs nearly $1,100 less than its retail price?

“The Roborock Q Revo Curv is as solid as you’d expect from Roborock, combining top-notch efficiency with a design that feels straight out of the future,” one satisfied buyer writes. “Its sleek, modern look immediately caught my eye, and it fits perfectly in any contemporary space. Beyond its cool appearance, the fact that it automatically cleans its mop and empties the dustbin feels like having your own personal cleaning assistant.”

3 | DeWalt Reciprocating Saw

Savings: $229

If you need specific cuts made in place, this DeWalt Reciprocating Saw ($199) is the tool for the job. Customers gush that it “sliced through wood like butter,” with others citing their excitement with the long battery life and powerful torque.

4 | Breckenridge Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

Savings: $299

Now that Christmas is over, prepare to run out to the stores…and buy more Christmas decorations?! While it might seem like you’re seriously jumping the gun on last year, the days following the holiday are actually the perfect time to pick up normally pricey products like this Breckenridge Pre-Lit Christmas Tree ($99.98) as stores like Home Depot try to shed their inventory at a fraction of the cost.

Besides being 75 percent off during this sale, it’s also popular with customers. One writes that it’s “very full and lifelike,” remarking that “the lights are beautiful.”

5 | Mooka Tabletop Air Purifier

Savings: $100

You’re already putting plenty of effort into keeping your home clean. Shouldn’t the indoor air be tidy as well? You can breathe easy with this Mooka Tabletop Air Purifier ($59.95), which uses a true HEPA filter to remove pet hair, smoke and other particles from the environment.

Happy customers say they love how quiet the device works and how compact it is while still being effective. “This air purifier is a game-changer for anyone looking for an efficient, quiet, and stylish way to improve air quality,” one writes in their review. “Its compact design, standing just over a foot tall, makes it perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, or small spaces up to 500 square feet. It fits seamlessly into any decor and looks fantastic on a table.”

6 | Simzlife Beverage Refrigerator

Savings: $148

If we’re being honest, having your favorite beverages at the ready at all times can be a real day brightener. With a Simzlife Beverage Refrigerator ($159.99), you can not only free up space in your main fridge, but you can also stash beverages in your office, garage, basement, or back patio for easier access.

7 | Milwaukee Tape Measures

Savings: $26

As the old saying goes: Measure twice, cut once. Now, this pack of two Milwaukee Tape Measures ($19.97 might be taking that advice a little too literally, but it’s good to know that you’ll at least always have a backup of the most essential of precision tools. It’s a must-have for everything from making furniture purchases to a large-scale renovation project.

Of course, being a pair makes it a great value on top of the sale price. But customers say these essentials work like a charm.

“The measuring tapes with magnetic tabs are game-changing,” one writes. “This, for the price, is awesome as I can reach further with tape holding up well.”

8 | Coswar Coffee Maker

Savings: $94

If you’re the kind of person who takes their morning cup of coffee with some company, this 2-cup Coswar Coffee Maker ($85.99) might be the device for you. It comes complete with precise LED controls and a steam wand, allowing you to make lattes and more.

9 | DeWalt Handheld Leaf Blower

Savings: $179

The leaves may have all fallen by now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get ready for next year—especially if you can save some serious money in the process. This DeWalt Handheld Leaf Blower ($199) is battery-powered, making it much quieter and easier to use than older gas-powered versions.

“Does a great job on leaves and clippings,” one customer says in their five-star review. “[It’s] lightweight and batteries last surprisingly long. Sure beats fooling with gas/oil mix.”

10 | Shark Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Savings: $80

Let’s face it: Nothing in your home will ever feel truly clean if you don’t have the right tools necessary to tidy up. This Shark Stick Vacuum Cleaner ($119) is perfect for both carpet and hard floors. It also has increased maneuverability thanks to its lightweight build and swivel head.

Of course, it’s also pretty good at what it’s supposed to do! “I am amazed at how great this Shark vacuum is,” a happy customer writes. “When I vacuumed my rugs, I was shocked at how much dirt and dog hair my old vacuum left behind. I highly recommend.”

11 | StyleWell Floating Wall Shelves

Savings: $40

If you’re hoping to take on a manageable design project, you might want to consider these StyleWell Floating Wall Shelves ($59.40). The three-pack of different-sized pieces is aesthetically pleasing and truly practical, making them perfect for displaying photos, a place for plants, or showcasing your favorite books.