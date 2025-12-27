 Skip to content

11 Best New Kirkland’s Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

December 27, 2025
Give your home a mini facelift going into 2026.
December 27, 2025
For me, nothing triggers the winter blues more than having to put away my Christmas decorations. So, I’m getting ahead of the curve and sourcing a few new pieces to help spiffy up my space in the new year. From wall art and accent lighting to cozy reading chairs, here are the 11 best new Kirkand’s home decor and furniture finds hitting shelves this week.

1. Scalloped Marble Cocktail Table

Scalloped Marble Cocktail Table
Kirkland’s Home

Make the most out of the available space you have with this compact and stylish Scalloped Marble Cocktail Table (on sale for $70). It has a sturdy metal base and can support up to 10 pounds.

2. Floral Artwork

blue and green floral artwork
Kirkland’s Home

Creating a gallery wall can be tricky. But some pieces, like the Serena Canvas Art Print ($45) and Fiona Floral Canvas Art Print ($45), are so harmonious that it’s almost like they were destined to be displayed as a pair.

3. Natural Mango Wood Banff Console Table

Natural Mango Wood Banff Console Table
Kirkland’s Home

This Natural Mango Wood Banff Console Table ($350) has an open-frame design with six spacious shelves (all varying in size) for displaying decor and family mementos. Its slim frame makes it easy to station the table behind a couch, against the wall, or in an entryway.

4. Bronze Derose Metal Arch Mirror

Bronze Derose Metal Arch Leaner Mirror
Kirkland’s Home

You can display this Bronze Derose Metal Arch Mirror (on sale for $175) by either mounting it to the wall (hardware included) or propping it against the wall. It boasts a vintage-inspired appearance with beaded accents and etched florals.

5. Ivory Ceramic Jug Vases

ivory ceramic jug vases
Kirkland’s Home

If you appreciate artisanal decor, take a look at this Ivory Ceramic Jug Vase with Two Handles (on sale for $35) and Ivory Ceramic Jug Vase with Four Handles (on sale for $28). The handcrafted pieces can be displayed on their own or filled with faux florals and greenery.

6. Black Ribbed Glass 3-Arm Floor Lamp

New! Black Ribbed Glass 3-Arm Floor Lamp
Kirkland’s Home

Perfect for a cozy reading nook or home office, this Black Ribbed Glass 3-Arm Floor Lamp (on sale for $119) has a tiered design and ribbed glass shades. The lights cast a warm yellow glow versus a cool white light.

7. Seafoam Glass Scalloped Dinnerware

seafoam green glass scalloped dinnerware
Kirkland’s Home

Add a pop of color to your tablescape with Kirkland’s alluring Seafoam Glass Scalloped Dinnerware collection. Pieces feature a translucent green finish with a blue trim. Everything is sold separately, allowing you to customize your personal set.

8. Loloi Denim Fog Rosette Traditional Area Rug

Loloi Denim Fog Rosette Traditional Area Rug
Kirkland’s Home

This Loloi Denim Fog Rosette Traditional Area Rug (on sale for $161) feels like you’re walking on a cloud thanks to its cushioned, high-pile fibers. Its neutral palette of blues, whites, and grays makes it easy to blend into any interior aesthetic.

9. Natural Whitewash Ribbed Buffet Lamp

Natural Whitewash Ribbed Buffet Lamp
Kirkland’s Home

A distressed finish gives this Natural Whitewash Ribbed Buffet Lamp (on sale $35) an antique farmhouse vibe. The off-white hardback linen shade is a delicate contrast to the rustic base.

10. Ivory Chair & Ottoman Set

Ivory Sloan 2-pc. Chair & Ottoman Set
Kirkland’s Home

Calling all bookworms! This Ivory Chair & Ottoman Set (on sale for $420) has your name written all over it. The chair has rolled armrests, wooden legs, and a high-density cushioned seat.

11. Gold Dachshund Wall Hooks

Gold Dachshund Wall Hooks
Kirkland’s Home

O.K., but how adorable are these Gold Dachshund Wall Hooks (on sale for $28)?! Your dog’s collar and leashes would look so cute hanging from this mounted wall hook.

