From cookware to gadgets, these new Costco kitchen finds are flying off shelves fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

‘Tis the season to make sure your kitchen is properly equipped with all the gadgets and tools needed to get you through the holiday season. Whether you are an amateur cook or a near-professional, Costco is a great place to shop for all of your needs. From chef-worthy knife sets and nonstick pots and pans to gadgets that will up your cooking game, there are so many new arrivals and items on sale at the warehouse and online. Here are the 7 best new Costco kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A GreenPan Reserve Cookware Set with “Performance” Pieces

Shoppers are loving the GreenPan Reserve 12-piece Cookware Set, $319.99. “The GreenPan Reserve cook set was well packed, and very attractive to unpack, cook with, wash clean. Nothing sticks with normal low to medium heat. I had one saucepan defect, caught early, and found Costco and GreenPan had a very easy, no cost way to replace the set, with no loss of use. So far, I’m very impressed with quality and performance of all the cookware pieces. Would buy again,” writes a shopper.

2 The Ninja Toaster Oven and Air Fryer That Is “Very User Friendly”

The Ninja Flip 10-in-1 Toaster Oven & Air Fryer with Added Broil Rack is $40 off through November 16 and will majorly up your cooking game. “Compact, quality accessories, folds easily, cooks quickly. Preheats automatically then starts cooking time. Vents from sides so plenty of air flow. Love it!” writes a shopper. “Love it. So much better than what I had before, the Breville toaster over that cost more than twice as much. I’ve had it for almost 2 weeks, I use it once to three times a day. It’s very user friendly,” adds another.

RELATED: 11 Best New T.J. Maxx Home Finds Under $25 That are Total Steals.

3 The Cuisinart Immersion Blender That Is a “Workhorse”

The Cuisinart Power Blend Immersion Blender is $10 off and will simplify all your holiday cooking. “I’ve only been using this for about a week or two, but it’s exactly what I was needing. My friend has one that she bought about 20+ years ago and it’s still an amazing workhorse, as Cuisinart products are, and I broke my immersion blender, so got this to replace it. It’s amazing, and I think I can pass on my full-size Cuisinart food processor now since we are empty nesters. Yay!!!” writes a shopper.

4 This Chef-Quality Schmidt Brothers Knife Set

I didn’t know knives could be this beautiful, but here they are. Schmidt Brothers Artisan Series 7-piece Knife Block Set, $379.99, just hit the Costco website, and shoppers are obsessed. “Great knives up to their expected look and feel,” one writes. “Great quality knifes, they look and feel up to their price point.”

5 A Bamboo Steamer Basket for Dumplings

If you eat a lot of dumplings, order this MIU 10″ 2-Tier Bamboo Steamer Basket, $24.99. It provides an eco-friendly way to steam your favorite dishes. “To prepare the basket for steaming, rinse and soak steamer for approximately 30 minutes prior to use to help distribute steam during cooking. Line the steamer with parchment paper to prevent flavors from seeping into the bamboo. The steamer should sit 2″–3″ above water in the wok, baskets are 10″ in diameter and nestle into a wok for a stable fit,” Costco says.

6 A Bartesian Cocktail Maker and Sampler

Impress friends and family this holiday season by whipping up everyone’s favorite drinks with the Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker + Cocktail Sampler Bundle. “Great tasting cocktails and awesome appliance!” writes a shopper. “I bought this to host a party and it was an absolute hit! Not only did all of my guests love the machine and experience of making the cocktail but the cocktails tasted bar quality.”

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Home Finds for a Steal Right Now.

7 A Shiny, New All-Clad Kitchen Utensil Set

All-Clad is one of my favorite high-end kitchen brands. This All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set is $89.99 after $30 off and has everything you need to get cooking. “Best quality kitchen utensils! I ordered a second set for my sister,” a shopper writes.