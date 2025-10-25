7 Best Costco Fashion Basics Shoppers Love Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I have a confession: I love shopping for clothes at Costco. During every visit to the warehouse, I spend a reasonable amount of time sifting through the piles of clothes on the tables and hanging racks. However, the website has much more inventory than any of the stores. From designer denim and name-brand dresses to viral Kirkland Signature sweatsuits, you have a better chance of finding that diamond in the rough (and especially in the correct size) shopping online. The only downside? You will have to pay a few more dollars than the in-warehouse price. What are people shopping for this season? Many people are hunting for leveled-up basics, high-quality versions of things you wear daily, but for less. Here are the best Costco fashion basics shoppers love right now.

1 Felina Velour Hoodie and Jogger Set

Costco just got a Juicy dupe jumpsuit from Felina that shoppers are going wild over. Right now it is $4 off. Costco Buys recent shared about the velour tracksuit. “NEW Felina Velour Hoodie & Jogger Set is at Costco and it’s so soft and cozy! It comes in three colors — deep plum, black, & green — and feels like a luxe upgrade to your everyday loungewear. It’s such a steal at $18.99,” they wrote. Grab it for $15.99 online.

2 The Perfect Pair of Puma Sweats

Another item on sale this week? PUMA Men’s Fleece Jogger, $4 off. The online price for the perfect men’s sweats, available in grey, blue, or black is just $15.99. “I bought 1 pair for my husband who can be picky about pants. These are very comfortable pants and the pockets are deep enough to hold a phone. Most important is that they are narrow at the ankle without having an elastic band. He often wears fleece pants under waders, ski pants or other outdoor gear. Elastic around the ankle is very uncomfortable and a wide leg cut leaves to much fabric to deal with under gear. These are a nice trim fit without being clingy. He liked them so much that I bought 2 more pair,” writes a shopper.

3 Heat Pants and Tees

Heat pants and tees from 32 Degrees are on sale. Take $3 of assorted 32 Degrees women’s and men’s Heat Tee and Pants. Each set comes in a 2-pack and is $3 off. “Got these last winter and am planning to buy more. These are a lightweight base layer. If you need a mid weight or heavy weight thermal purchase that. I have worn dozens of brands of thermals, usually for $20-40+ per item. Considering these are $7.50 each, I think they are one of the best values I’ve found for light base layer. Comfortable, good length, haven’t shrunk or developed lint balls after washing like others I’ve had. Though thin they’ve held up well for me,” one shopper writes in a 5-star review.

4 The Perfect Jeans for $25

Shoppers love this Well Worn Women’s Wide Leg Jean style, which comes in two washes and sizes two to 16, each $24.99. “I’m pleasantly surprised by how much I love these jeans! I almost never buy clothes online unless they fall into the S, M, L category because my size (8) can fit very differently depending on the manufacturer. These jeans fit perfectly, both in waist and hip and the length hits at the top of my foot but doesn’t drag on the ground. For reference, I’m 5’8″, 155 pounds. I’m really glad I got two pairs and I expect to get a lot of wear from them. The price was tough to beat too, with name brand jeans typically costing $50+. If you’re considering buying these, don’t hesitate,” writes one.

5 The Viral Kirkland Signature Sweatshirt

Another must-buy clothing item is the Kirkland Signature Unisex Logo Crewneck. This item will sell out fast, as it is one of those Costco collectors’ items that shoppers talk about forever. There is a grey version with tiny Kirkland logos all over and also a black version, which just has the brand emblazoned on the front. Each is $21.99. “Amazing quality, bought one for me and my wife. People think its something fancy and as they get closer we share a giggle about it saying Kirkland all over it. I wish they made some pants to match. It would be an amazing decked out airport outfit,” writes a shopper.

6 T-Shirts That “Fit Better Than Any” Others

True Classic Men’s Classic Crew Neck Tee, 4-pack, $49.99, is a favorite with shoppers. “These shirts are true to their advertising. They fit better than any other tshirts,” writes one. “I’ve seen this t-shirt online for $25 each. When Costco offered them I quickly bought a pack of 4 with great colors! The material is great quality, soft, and most of all the T-shirt looks great on my husband! I’m glad they had them online and quickly ordered more for my son-in-law too,” adds another.

7 Kid’s Long John Sets

The 32 Degrees Kid’s Heat Set comes in black or navy, sizes XS to XL, and is also $3 off, just $7.99. “About two years ago I bought several sets of these for my granddaughter. They have become her go to outfits. She puts them on after swimming, wears them as pj’s, and uses them for layering. On trips to visit her other grandparents they continue to be a big part of her basic wardrobe. The only thing she changes is the size. Thanks Costco for such versatile pieces. And BTW they are part of this years halloween costume,” one writes.