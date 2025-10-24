7 Best New Costco Cozy Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The days are suddenly feeling much darker, shorter, and, well, colder. This is the time of year when I crank up the heat and up my cozifying game. As part of my Shopping Editor duties, I make several weekly Costco trips and visit the website multiple times daily to find the latest and greatest products people buy. This week, it’s all about warm and cozy. There are so many new arrivals, from genuine Ugg slippers and the softest bathrobes imaginable to blankets and towels that will make you feel like you are at a resort. There is even a Lovesac chair so comfortable that shoppers call it their “happy place.” What should you consider buying? Here are the 7 best new Costco cozy finds this month.

Real Ugg Slippers

Kirkland Signature fake Ugg slippers have gone seriously viral. But, if you want a real pair of Ugg slippers, Costco has those, too. The UGG Women’s Scuffette II Slipper is available in brown, beige, or grey for $74.99. “Love these slippers because they aren’t heavy to walk in and easy to go up and down stairs,” writes a shopper. They are also a great gift item. “Beautiful quality & super deal! Bought these as a gift for my son’s girlfriend and she love them,” adds another.

A Cozy Bathrobe for $20

This Room Service Women’s Cozy Robe comes in pink and cream, each just $20.99. Be forewarned: It’s such a great deal and amazing gift idea that it’s selling out fast. “It was a gift, and she LOVES it! She said it’s warm and soft and cozy, and she’s been wearing it nonstop. I am very happy with the purchase!” writes a shopper. “I love this robe. I was trying to find a robe that wasn’t shiny and slippery, and this one was perfect. Warm and cozy,” adds another.

This Orvis Luxe Throw Blanket

Can you ever have enough cozy blankets in your home? Nope. I love this new Orvis Cozy Luxe Throw blanket, available in ivory, brown, and gray. It just came back in stock for $25.99, and is a favorite. “Found this in our local store and absolutely love it. I ordered two more for gifts. Please, Please, please bring back into stock. Best blanket in a long time,” a shopper wrote last year. “Comfiest blanket ever. Everyone in the family fought over the first one so we had to get one for everyone. I’ve washed them a few times and no issues. They maintain their look and feel. Great value,” added another.

And, This Viral Frye Comforter Set

A comforter from Frye is also going seriously viral. Costco Hot Finds shared about the “coziest comforter set!” from Frye. “I love that the shams are faux fur, too!” she wrote. We just bought our second set. Loveee these,” a follower commented. We just bought it. It’s so comfortable and cozy and soft. It makes a big difference,” another added. The bad news? It’s not available on the Costco website.

Soft and “Heavyweight” Holiday Bath Towels

These Purely Organic WelHome Holiday Bath Towels feature holiday designs but are so plush and cozy you will want to use them year-round. They come in candy cane, fair isle, and tree prints. “These are very pretty. I appreciate the heavyweight & size is good. Also they are Oeko-Tex another win-no chemicals. I chose the tree design & the green matches the website. Since they arrived after Christmas I have not used them. This morning I washed before storing. When I snipped the tag, the plastic caught on a loop pulling a 1/2 inch string. I will find a way to carefully tie it tightly before trimming. Otherwise I am very pleased I bought these! They washed well in warm water/dryer & did not shrink on the trim. Thank you Costco!” writes a shopper.

Columbia Fleeces in Lots of Colors

All the Costco influencers have been sharing about the Columbia fleeces, available online and in the warehouse. The online price is $31.99. “Cozy and cute. This is beautiful and warm. I get so many compliments,” writes a shopper. “I found these in the store and after trying them on I wanted to buy another set of all the colors and after a couple of days, it showed up on your site and got more. I have ordered others that were longer and bulkier every year but these fit so much better and I loved the colors so I am gifting my others to a family member who is cold natured like me. I wear them almost every day in the cold months,” added another.

This Lovsac Chair

Costco is selling this Lovesac PillowSac Accent Chair Bundle with Ottoman for $1,199.99 as part of a promo that ends November 9. One shopper calls it their “happy place” in a 5-star review. “I’m so glad I took a chance on purchasing this bundle. The chair can be adjusted/enjoyed in different ways – sitting up, slouching, laying across. The ottoman is a must. The blanket is so soft and has a nice weight to it. The oak frame has a lovely finish and the brass hardware looks nice, though the cushion is so large you often don’t see the frame in the corner of a room. Cushion does need some fluffing every so often. Assembly was not difficult with two people,” they wrote.