11 Best New T.J. Maxx Home Finds Under $25 That are Total Steals

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One thing I love about shopping for home goodies at T.J. Maxx is the wide variety of fantastic finds under $25. From seasonal throw pillows and cozy blankets to wall art and kitchen necessities, you don’t have to spend much money to make a significant design impact. This week, so many new items arrived in the store. Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx home finds under $25.

1 This Hand-Hooked Holiday Throw Pillow

There are so many great throw pillows in the new arrivals section of T.J. Maxx, many of them seasonal styles. I love this PEKING HANDICRAFT 14×14 Holiday Champagne Flutes Hooked Pillow, $19.99, with a hooked design and graphic front featuring clinking champagne glasses.

2 All the Holiday Candles

Bring me all the holiday candles! This SAND AND FOG 21oz Red Currant And Sugar Plum Candle, $9.99, is one of the many to choose from. It is a three-wick candle with a red currant and sugar plum scent, 3 wicks, and a sustainable wooden lid, made with natural essential oils.

3 Acrylic 3D Tree Glasses

I love seasonal acrylic glasses. I am putting away my flamingos and replacing them with THE FARMHOUSE BY RACHEL ASHWELL 4pk Acrylic 3d Christmas Trees Glasses, $16.99.

4 A Sophisticated Toile Stocking

There are tons of cute holiday stockings for stuffing with goodies or decor. This MAEVE AND ROSE Lodge Toile Stocking, $12.99, features a neutral, sophisticated pattern and an upscale quilted design.

5 An LED Gingerbread House

How adorable is this PEPPERMINT SQUARE 8.5in Led Gingerbread House? The $24.99 piece of decor is glittery, lights up, and is sure to spread cheer.

6 A Cozy, Spotted Sherpa Throw

It’s cozy blanket season, and T.J. Maxx is filled with so many great options. This RACHEL RACHEL ROY Faux Fur Chital Spotted Sherpa Throw, $24.99, is sherpa-lined and ultra comfy for curling up with on the sofa.

7 The Fanciest Feline Bowl

If you have a fancy cat, or just appreciate fancy cat bowls, there is no better place to shop than T.J. Maxx. This ECCOLO Coquette Bows Cat Bowl, $6.99, might be the most fun and fem feline bowl I’ve ever seen.

8 And, a Tray with Bow Handles

The bow selection doesn’t end there. This BALSAM AND FIR 20.75×7.75 Rectangle Tray With Bow Handles, $19.99, is perfect for serving apps and charcuterie during this holiday season. The bows are gold-toned, and the tray has a hammered finish with scalloped edges.

9 A Rechargeable Touch Lamp

Rechargeable lamps are great tabletop or desktop decor. This MERKURY 14in Fluted Top Portable Rechargeable Touch Lamp is a gorgeous green offering warm and cool light with the touch of a button. Get it for $16.99.

10 This Eiffel Tower Wall Art

Add a little Parisian flair to your home with this OLIVER 10×15 Eiffel Tower Wall Art. The print is beautifully framed and looks much more expensive than $14.99.

11 This Salt and Pepper Shaker Duo

There are many great kitchen finds at T.J. Maxx, hitting shelves just in time for holiday cooking. This JOSEPH JOSEPH Stainless Steel 2pc No Spill Salt And Pepper Set is a genius upgrade to your basic salt and pepper shakers for $14.99.