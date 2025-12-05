7 Best Target Lamps That Give a Cozy Glow, According to Interior Designers

Interior designers share the seven Target lamps that instantly warm up any room.

Target is a reliable go-to when it comes to home decor and seasonal pieces that can give your house that warm and fuzzy. They have a wide variety of lamps that give that softness to a room many crave this time of year. Here are the 7 Best Target Lamps That Give a Cozy Glow according to Todd Harmon, Principal designer, furniture specialist, and co-founder of Harmonia Living and Patio Productions.

1 Wood Trumpeted Table Lamp

The Wood Trumpeted Table Lamp for $39.99 is simple, with an artsy touch. “This lamp is a statement piece. Its base has a unique, almost organic shape,” Harmon said. “The shade is also oversized and modern. The overall look is one of natural, earthy warmth. It works well on an end table or large nightstand. It creates a beautiful, soft, downward light cone.”

2 Ceramic with Brown Knife Pleat Shade Accent Table Lamp Sour Cream

The Ceramic Brown Knife Pleat Shade Accent Table Lamp is an accent piece for under $20. “This little lamp is very charming. It features a ceramic base and a small pleated shade,” Harmon said. “The knife pleat detail adds a touch of classic texture. The smaller size makes it perfect for a shelf or a small counter space. It casts a soft, diffused glow that feels very gentle.”

3 Rattan Wrapped Tripod Floor Lamp Gold

The Rattan Wrapped Tripod Floor Lamp for $150 fills up the room with a glowing light. “Rattan is key for adding natural texture. This floor lamp brings a breezy, bohemian feel,” Harmon said. “The woven shade diffuses the light beautifully. It spreads a warm, patterned light across the room. Place it in a corner to soften the overall room illumination.”

4 Brass Fluted and Frosted Glass Accent Table Lamp Brass/White

The Brass Fluted and Frosted Glass Accent Table Lamp for $19.99 looks more like an art piece than a lamp. “This lamp is a tiny, elegant beacon. It has a chic brass flute base,” Harmon stated. “The frosted glass globe shade creates a soft sphere of light. It is small, so it works as a subtle accent light. It is perfect for a dark entryway table or a bathroom vanity.”

5 Adjustable Floor Lamp Brass Iron with Pleated Shade

The Adjustable Floor Lamp Brass Iron with Pleated Shade is a statement piece for $145. “A floor lamp is essential for layering light,” Harmon said. “This style has an adjustable arm or gooseneck feature. The pleated shade keeps the look refined. You can direct the warm light precisely where you need it. It is great next to your favorite reading chair.”

6 Small Textured Ceramic Lamp Base Black

This stylish Textured Ceramic Lamp is just $25 and adds an elegant touch. “A good ceramic base adds an artisanal touch,” Harmon said. “Look for one with a subtle ribbed or textured pattern. This texture catches the light even when the lamp is off. Paired with an oatmeal-colored linen shade, it offers a grounded, soft light. It feels substantial on a console table.”

7 Dome Collection Accent Lamp Gold

The $30 Dome Collection Accent Lamp is a modern and shiny lamp that coats the room in a warm glow. “This piece is pure mid-century modern style. It has a sleek, metallic dome shade,” Harmon said. “The gold finish reflects a warm tone back into the room. It casts a focused, dramatic circle of light. Use it to highlight a beautiful piece of art or books on a side table.”