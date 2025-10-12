The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I am obsessed with the Target home department. Whenever we hit the store, my kids know that I will spend at least $20 perusing all the home aisles, sniffing every candle, touching all the linens and throw pillows, and canvassing all the artwork, vases, and other random decor items. This month, there are so many exciting arrivals at the store. Here are the 7 best Target home finds, brand new this October.

1 Adorable, Fall-Scented Pumpkin Candles

I stock up on these Lidded Glass Pumpkin Jar Candles from Threshold every year. At just $5, they are a true bargain. Not only do they smell great, but they also double as decor. I like bringing them to friends’ houses as little trinket gifts. There is also a larger version for $15. “One of my favorite seasonal candles and the Vanilla Pumpkin scent fills our home. The glass container is cute and looks good anywhere it’s placed too,” a shopper writes.

2 A Beautiful Trumpeted Table Lamp

All the interior designers I know secretly shop at Target for home finds, like this Wood Trumpeted Table Lamp from the Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. It looks as expensive as any designer lamp, but costs just $49.99 after a recent price reduction. “So glad I got it,” writes a shopper. “Incredible design- looks amazing.”

3 A Ninja Coffee Station

The Ninja LUXE CAFÉ Signature Series, 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew brings cafe-quality coffee home and is another excellent gift idea. “Amazing coffee machine! I can say that this is by far my favourite all time coffee machine! The way this machine does coffee is like a professional barista! I would recommend it to everyone! I cannot explain how happy I am to own one! Would recommend it to any friends or family without a single doubt!” writes a shopper.

4 A Holiday Quilt Set

Holiday bedding is arriving in stores. This Holiday Matelasse Quilt Set Red – Threshold will add a dose of Christmas to your bedroom, starting at $59 for a queen. The set has a quilt and two pillowcases with candy-cane-like swirls. There is also a Christmas tree print.

5 Elegant Little Salt and Pepper Shakers

I love this elegant Cole & Mason Mini London Salt and Pepper Shakers Set, $14.99. “Obsessed with these miniature salt and pepper shakers. It has a clear case so it’s easy to see which is salt and which is pepper. I appreciate the usability and the design of this product. It was easy to load the salt and pepper at the bottom as well as it’s just a rubber stopper, I love using this product. I appreciate how easy it was to use and distributed the salt and pepper evenly.”

6 These Real Looking Potted Christmas Trees

Target already has holiday items in stock, including Christmas trees in all shapes and sizes. I recommend shopping for these on the earlier side, as the most realistic and pretty options sell out fast. I love this Classic Christmas Artificial Tree from Threshold, which comes in three sizes and will look great on your table or shelf.

7 A Designer Looking Kids Bed

This Twin Turned Wood Traditional Spindle Kids’ Bed from Pillowfort is a perfect dupe of Jenny Lind’s famous Crate & Kids design. It comes in white or black for $400, a bargain compared to the $1,099 at the furniture store.