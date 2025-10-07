7 Best New Target Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a longtime fashion writer and editor, I am discerning when it comes to clothes. I can’t stand wearing anything that looks cheap, but that doesn’t mean I don’t live for a great deal. Target is one of the sneakiest spots to get stylish clothes for less. Almost every fashion girl I know shops at Target for everything from work pants to going-out tops. And the men’s selection is also next-level. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best Target clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 These Anthro Dupe Work Pants That Are As Comfy As Yoga Pants

Shoppers are loving the fit of the Women’s High-Rise Cropped Pants from A New Day, just $40. “Run and buy these!” a shopper writes. “Wow what a super dupe for the similar style from Anthro. These fit amazing, the fabric weight is perfect. Love!” Another adds, “Wow what a super dupe for the similar style from Anthro. These fit amazing, the fabric weight is perfect. Love!”

RELATED: 11 Best Early Target Circle Week Deals Shoppers Are Already Snapping Up.

2 A Cozy Sweater As Soft As Cashmere

It’s cozy clothes season, and Target is here for it. This Women’s Cozy Knit Relaxed V-Neck Pullover from A New Day is just $25 and so easy to wear. “Love this sweater. Feels like cashmere. I bought in green and navy blue,” writes one shopper. “Very nice cozy over sized sweater. Great quality and price,” adds another.

3 The Comfiest Sleep Shirt

Target is one of my go-to spots for affordable sleepwear. This Women’s Cloud Knit Notch Collar Long Sleeve Nightgown from Auden is the coziest version of an oversized men’s style shirt, just $25. “Insanely comfy! I have had another version of this since I was pregnant 4 years ago and I still love and own it but wanted another/new one. I feel like they’ve made the fabric even better than before! So good, cozy, drapy, all the things!” writes a shopper.

4 A Soft Men’s Button Down

Over in the men’s department, the Men’s Comfort Soft Shirt from Goodfellow & Co has become a quick hit with shoppers. The $35 button-down is similar to those stretchy, designer shirts that cost over $100.

5 High Quality and Durable Men’s Slippers

The new Champion collection at Target is going strong. This pair of Champion Adult University Slippers is a must-buy. “Super cute ! They have a little kangaroo sweatshirt pocket on front!!!! Run a size small. I wear an 8 in converse sneakers and a 9 in brooks I got the 9 in these the outsoles are rugged and can def be work outside for letting the dogs out or errands,” writes a shopper. “They are super cute and seem pretty high quality. They have a durable outsole that could be worn on outside surfaces. The drawback is they run really small. I went up 2 sizes and they still were just barely fitting,” adds another.

6 Soft Pajama Pants

Target just got a bunch of new styles of Lands’ End Men’s Flannel Pajama Pants in for winter, including several holiday plaids. Shoppers maintain they are “amazingly comfortable” and a great buy. “These are the best pajamas I have ever owned. They are extremely soft, not tight but not loose, and warm but not hot,” writes one.

RELATED: 7 Target Beauty Bargains a Shopping Insider Always Buys.

7 Trendy Ribbed Flared Leggings for Girls

Over in the kids’ department, the latest Girls’ Ribbed Flare Leggings from Cat & Jack have been popular. “Comfy ribbed leggings,” writes a shopper. “Great quality for the price! Daughter loves style feel and color!”