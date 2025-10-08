The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Target is one of my favorite places to shop for home goods during the fall and winter. First, they get in their shipments of non-cheesy autumn and Halloween decor, including snake brass candle holders and poisoned pomegranate candles. Then, the holiday items start trickling in, ranging from Pottery Barn-worthy wreaths to cozy blankets and gift items galore. I found so many exciting new items in the store and on the website this week. Here are the 7 best new Target home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Game-Changing GreenPan Slow Cooker

How beautiful is this GreenPan Elite 6qt Slow Cooker The next-level gadget, currently on sale for $239.99 from $299.99, is made with the brand’s cutting-edge Thermolon™ Volt ceramic nonstick surface and features 14 advanced presets – including high, medium, low, simmer/buffet, reheat, stir-fry, steam, white rice, brown rice, bake, soup, keep warm, delay timer, and sear/sauté. I also love that it comes in so many color options including cream, oxford blue, and sage green. One shopper declares it their “New favorite crockpot,” in a 5-star review. “The Green Pan slow cooker is amazing! I can brown meat right in the pot, I can make many recipes, and it’s perfect for parties,” they write.

2 A Large Aura Digital Frame

I am obsessed with Aura digital frames. One of the newest and biggest, 15″ HD Wifi Walden Matted Ink- Digital Photo Frame by Aura, is perfect for hanging on the wall or placing on a desk or mantle. I love that you can share photos with anyone who has a frame and the app, sending memories directly to their frame. “Throw your old photo albums away–my daughter gave me one and I’ve since added four more to the collection and given many as gifts, it’s easy to use. I gave one to my 88 year-old dad. He has no trouble using it at all, it’s just a great way to display photos,” writes a shopper.

3 A Joanna Gaines Designed Wall-Mounted Book Rack

There are many new, amazing finds from Joanna Gaines Hearth & Hand collection. I love this 15″ Wall Mounted Wood Book Rack – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia, $24.99, a functional piece of decor allowing you to put your books on display.

4 And, a Brass Advent Calendar From the Collection

Joanna Gaines always nails the holiday season with her Target collection. This Brass Advent Calendar – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia is such a special way to count down the days until Christmas. Display it on a shelf, mantle, or console, and wait for the compliments to flow in.

5 A Designer-Looking Swivel Chair From Studio McGee

I never thought I would be obsessed with Target furniture, but here we are. This Kessler Swivel Chair Cream – Threshold™, designed with Studio McGee, looks like a designer piece but costs just $380.00, and is 30% less for Target Circle Members.

6 An Ultra-Cozy Chenille Throw Blanket

Bring me all the cozy blankets right now! With the temperature dropping, all I want to do is snuggle up in soft blankets and lounge around. This Chenille Knit Throw Blanket with Faux Shearling Reverse – Threshold™ just hit the website and is screaming my name.

7 And, a Mini Wreath Sure to Go Viral

Every year, a wreath goes viral and sells out fast. I predict it will be this Draping Cedar Mini Christmas Wreath Green – Room Essentials™ this year. The minimalist wreath is so pretty and a great price at $15.