7 Best New Costco Winter Jackets Hitting Shelves This Week

Reviewers say these Costco jackets rival expensive brands while delivering major value.

The top-scoring (how many stars they get) jackets on sale online only at Costco are all designer labels and can keep you warm. This is not the weird warm weather of last year so we’re here to get you through the season with an investment coat. Good thing at Costco, the prices are really a great value for your membership. (We did our comparison shopping homework and plenty of these are half off what they’re selling for elsewhere.)

1 Pendleton Women’s Wool Blend Barn Coat

This Pendelton coat that classic navy and taupe plaid print that looks like Sezanne. The solid collar and pocket flags are giving high end, as are these buttons. It’s earning props from customers: “So pleased with this coat! It’s the perfect fit, weight, and pattern. For a more oversized look or extra layers, you could size up one but the fit is comfortable and relaxed overall.” Word to the wise: you’ll need to dry clean it, but the $31.99 price is an excellent deal.

2 Halston Women’s Belted Trench Coat

This interesting asymetric shell zipper with its wide layer make this look so chic, we cannot believe it’s $49.99 and are considering buying these coats in bulk like sticks of butter for a butter tower. Disco king designer Roy Halston Frowick is responsible for the House of Halston and owning a piece of this label is seriously cool and it’s a showstopper. Want proof? This review. “Saw this coat in warehouse and was so impressed with the fit and style that I purchased both the black and brown…another shopper even stopped her phone conversation to say how nice it looked on me. Very happy with my purchase.”

3 Nautica Women’s Puffer Jacket

The powder blue is adorable and reminds me of this Jennifer Lopez winter music video moment, and the white faux fur hood makes this a little dramatic. And at $41.99, Costco’s saving you money for this truly warm and insulated coat that’s still $99 at Macy’s and around $69 on the Nautica site. “Beautiful jacket that fits perfect,” one reviewer said, doling out top marks. “Quality, Beautiful!! It’s worth every penny,” another reviewer wrote.

4 Kenneth Cole Men’s Herringbone Overcoat

Let’s talk about one of two men’s coats that made the cut for this list. The herringbone is kind of everything. It’s nice and thick and has the slash pockets at the front. Recent reviewers praised how great it looks on. “The coat came quickly and it’s just like the picture, it looks very smart on, length is classy, it’s dressy but also casual on,” one reviewer wrote. A+ from mom as well. “Beautiful coat and incredible price. Bought this for my son’s bday. He loves it! Very nice product.”

5 Hunter Women’s Jacket

Hunter = not just boots. This $49.99 cinched at the waist coat with angled buttons is so practical. It’s smart and adorable too. Let’s hear from someone who wore it. “I bought this jacket a year ago in Red. I loved it so much! Perfect fit whether alone or with a fleece jacket under it. It was the only outerwear I brought on November 2024 trip with 35-45 degree temps and I was toasty warm. Without a layer under it, it is perfect for a 50 degree day.” Here’s Leah with your Coscto layering needs.

6 Kenneth Cole Men’s Overcoat

This $59.99 is screaming London man here to do business and maintain my ethical standards. Really anyone can wear it, it’s very sharp suiting. Kenneth Cole Reaction (taking you back!) makes such bankable winter coats. It’s single breasted with a fancy notched label and comes fully lined. It calls for you to hand wash it and the cleaners will know what to do. Note it’s a richer color in real life than the tan pictured above. To the real person review: “I read all of the reviews, and yes it is darker than the pictures. I would say that it’s like a dark caramel but not brown as some have mentioned. The fit was perfect and it’s a very nice coat and isn’t too thick or too thin,” one reviewer said.

7 Eddie Bauer Women’s Down Parka Coat

My stepmother swears by Eddie Bauer and this coat is an excellent bargain to brave the frigid air. It’s your winter savior, and a workhorse, and at $99 the most expensive on the list for some valid reasons. It’s machine washable, has microfleece cuffs, and you can remove the faux fur off this bad girl. Note that it’s for the true winter. And it’s already test-driven. “This is the first review I have ever written because this coat is so amazing I had to share. I’m always cold and winters where I live routinely get in the negatives with windchill up to -20. I wore this coat for our first snow today and I was SWEATING which never happens. I am so happy I finally found a coat to hold up against the brutal winter of the Midwest. Do not buy unless you have a harsh winter you will be too warm.”