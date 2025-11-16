7 Best New Costco Christmas Gifts From This Month’s Savings Book

Costco’s new savings book is packed with gift deals. These top picks are worth grabbing now.

Attention Costco shoppers: The latest batch of Costco Member-Only Savings & Everyday Values, running from November 17 until December 21, has been revealed. Even better news? Many of the sales have already started. In the pages of the brochure, there are so many fantastic finds, including gift ideas for everyone on your list. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best Costco gifts in November’s new savings book.

1 Bose Headphones and Speakers

Bose are my go-to headphones, especially when traveling. Save $160 on Bose QuietComfort SC Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $169.99 reduced from $329.99. Another great gift idea? The SoundLink Flex SE portable Bluetooth speaker is $40 off, just $99.99

2 The Best Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Set

Electric toothbrushes are always a popular holiday gift item. Splurge on the best this year. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, 2-pack, is $100 off. “Needed a new toothbrush and now Im never going back!” writes one shopper. The brand’s new Power Water Flosser is also on sale, $30 off.

3 A Gourmet New K-Cup Machine

The Keurig K-Crema Coffee Machine is the perfect gift for serious coffee drinkers, as it will be $40 off. “Wow, wow, wow. The Crema is awesome. Quiet, high quality and stylish. I love it. I have used many other brands and models and nothing compares! Nothing! You have to try the Crema. The coffee actually tastes better!” writes a shopper.

4 A New Shark Haircare System

The Shark FlexFusion Styling and Drying System is another great gift for Sephora girls, $80 off. “So happy with this product! It’s an all-in-one so I don’t need to have different hair appliances all over the counter. Dries hair super fast and the attachments were easy to get on and off. I have another drying round brush product and my hair always gets tangled in it, this one glided with ease for an effortless blowout. Would recommend!” writes a shopper.

5 This Homedics Home Diffuser Bundle

If you are shopping for someone obsessed with keeping their house smelling great, the Homedics SereneScent Portable Waterless Home Fragrance Diffuser Bundle is $20 off, just $79.99. “We received one of these for Christmas 10 months ago, and it is one of our favorite things. This is so unique, and the scent is just clean and hot heavy like candles and plug in oil lamps,” writes a shopper.

6 A Gourmet Fresh Fruit Tower

You can’t go wrong with fresh fruit. The Fruit Company Festive 10-Box Tower is $30 off, $69.99 through the end of the year. “I ordered 2 of these for Christmas gifts last year. My sister in law said it was enjoyed by her family and she was eating one of the best apples she had ever had in her life! I ordered the second gift for my family gathering on Christmas Eve, It arrived right after we opened our gifts and so we had one more gift to open together. I plan to buy it again this. It was a big hit with both families! I would highly recommend this holiday tower,” writes a shopper.

7 And, the New Ninja Drink Making Machine

Does your recipient like mixed drinks or slushies? The Ninja Slushi drink-making machine will also be $60 off. “This awesome frozen drink maker has 5 settings: slush, spiked slush, frappé, milkshake, and frozen juice! 😋 No ice, blending, or dilution required…just pour, turn on, and enjoy in about 30 minutes! Plus it’s easy to clean!!” Costco Buys recently wrote.