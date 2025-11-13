 Skip to content

11 TJ Maxx Gifts Under $15 That Shoppers Love This Season

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
November 13, 2025
Fact-Checked
From candles to cozy throws, these T.J. Maxx gifts under $15 are total crowd-pleasers.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
November 13, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you on a tight budget this holiday season, or shopping for someone you don’t want to spend a lot of money on? Head to TJ Maxx, home to so many sensational deals and great gifts for everyone on your list. Whether you are shopping for a child, tween, your kid’s bus driver, a coworker, or your significant other, there are so many fun finds under $15. What should you shop for this holiday season? Here are 11 T.J. Maxx gifts under $15 that shoppers love this season.

1
These Tortoise Martini Glasses

BELLA LUX 2pk Tortoise Martini Glasses
TJ Maxx

I don’t even drink alcohol, and I’m pining over these BELLA LUX Tortoise Martini Glasses. The two-pack makes a great gift for the martini drinker in your world, and will be even better if you throw in a bottle of booze. Get the glasses set for $14.99.

2
Or, This Whiskey Glass and Ice Mold Set

BROOKSTONE 4pc Whiskey Glass And Bulldog Ice Mold Set
TJ Maxx

If your recipient is more of a whiskey drinker, make their experience more refined with this BROOKSTONE set. It comes with two bulldog ice molds and two gold-rimmed whiskey glasses for $14.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3
A Grinch Eyemask Set

THE GRINCH Eyemask Set
TJ Maxx

Merry Grinchmas! This THE GRINCH Eyemask Set is a fun and festive little gift. It comes with a soft and fluffy eye mask, bath soak, and bath salts, all for $9.99. It also makes an adorable stocking stuffer.

4
A Learning Game Controller for Tots

LEARNING JOURNEY On The Go Game Controller
TJ Maxx

T.J. Maxx has so many toys for kids of all ages. This LEARNING JOURNEY On The Go Game Controller, $9.99, is for ages three and up. The battery-operated toy (2 AA batteries included) encourages role playing and imagination and has sound effects, LED light effects, and an auto shut off feature.

5
A Bougie Looking Toiletry Bag

BROUK AND CO Canvas Stay Clean Toiletry Bag
TJ Maxx

Everyone can use a new toiletry bag. This BROUK AND CO Canvas Stay Clean Toiletry Bag has a very upgraded feeling to it. The zip pouch has a loop for easy hanging and is perfectly sized for a carry-on. Get it for $12.99.

6
Mermaid Whipped Body Butter

AMNH SKINCARE 8oz Mermaid Kisses Whipped Body Butter
TJ Maxx

Shopping for kids or tweens who are just getting into body and skincare? This AMNH SKINCARE 8oz Mermaid Kisses Whipped Body Butter is a cocoa and shea butter product that they will love slathering on their skin, especially because it gives serious mermaid vibes. The jar is $6.99.

7
A Set of Pretend Food to Play With

CASDON Play Pretend Food Set
TJ Maxx

Little kids love pretend play with food. This CASDON Play Pretend Food Set is just $12.99 and includes 44 pieces of food for hours of play. It encourages coordination, social skills, and fine motor skills.

8
A Timberland Beanie

TIMBERLAND Knit Logo Beanie
TJ Maxx

There are so many beanies at T.J. Maxx right now. I love this TIMBERLAND Knit Logo Beanie, just $9.99. It comes in black, brown, and gray with an embroidered brand logo detail and is made out of ribbed knit.

9
A Chinoiserie Candle

SAGEBROOK HOME 8oz Chinoiserie Scented Candle With Lid
TJ Maxx

I love this SAGEBROOK HOME 8oz Chinoiserie Scented Candle With Lid, $14.99, especially as a gift for someone who is super into traditional decor or the Grandmillennial vibe. It comes in a reusable ceramic jar with lid that features a chinoiserie design and beverly beach scent.

10
A Gaiam Yoga Mat

GAIAM 5mm Printed Yoga Mat
TJ Maxx

Shopping for a yogi? This GAIAM 5mm Printed Yoga Mat $14.99 will help freshen up their routine and get them started on their New Year’s Resolutions. The name-brand mat features extra cushioning for added comfort and a non-slip backing. And, the purchase includes a free online yoga class.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11
And, a Cozy Shabby Chic Throw

SHABBY CHIC Girls Delicate Bows Fleece Throw
TJ Maxx

This SHABBY CHIC Girls Delicate Bows Fleece Throw, $14.99, is cozy, soft, and “so preppy,” my daughter would say. There are so many amazing throw blankets to choose from at T.J. Maxx, and they always make a great gift.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family