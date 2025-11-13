11 TJ Maxx Gifts Under $15 That Shoppers Love This Season

From candles to cozy throws, these T.J. Maxx gifts under $15 are total crowd-pleasers.

Are you on a tight budget this holiday season, or shopping for someone you don’t want to spend a lot of money on? Head to TJ Maxx, home to so many sensational deals and great gifts for everyone on your list. Whether you are shopping for a child, tween, your kid’s bus driver, a coworker, or your significant other, there are so many fun finds under $15. What should you shop for this holiday season? Here are 11 T.J. Maxx gifts under $15 that shoppers love this season.

1 These Tortoise Martini Glasses

I don’t even drink alcohol, and I’m pining over these BELLA LUX Tortoise Martini Glasses. The two-pack makes a great gift for the martini drinker in your world, and will be even better if you throw in a bottle of booze. Get the glasses set for $14.99.

2 Or, This Whiskey Glass and Ice Mold Set

If your recipient is more of a whiskey drinker, make their experience more refined with this BROOKSTONE set. It comes with two bulldog ice molds and two gold-rimmed whiskey glasses for $14.99.

3 A Grinch Eyemask Set

Merry Grinchmas! This THE GRINCH Eyemask Set is a fun and festive little gift. It comes with a soft and fluffy eye mask, bath soak, and bath salts, all for $9.99. It also makes an adorable stocking stuffer.

4 A Learning Game Controller for Tots

T.J. Maxx has so many toys for kids of all ages. This LEARNING JOURNEY On The Go Game Controller, $9.99, is for ages three and up. The battery-operated toy (2 AA batteries included) encourages role playing and imagination and has sound effects, LED light effects, and an auto shut off feature.

5 A Bougie Looking Toiletry Bag

Everyone can use a new toiletry bag. This BROUK AND CO Canvas Stay Clean Toiletry Bag has a very upgraded feeling to it. The zip pouch has a loop for easy hanging and is perfectly sized for a carry-on. Get it for $12.99.

6 Mermaid Whipped Body Butter

Shopping for kids or tweens who are just getting into body and skincare? This AMNH SKINCARE 8oz Mermaid Kisses Whipped Body Butter is a cocoa and shea butter product that they will love slathering on their skin, especially because it gives serious mermaid vibes. The jar is $6.99.

7 A Set of Pretend Food to Play With

Little kids love pretend play with food. This CASDON Play Pretend Food Set is just $12.99 and includes 44 pieces of food for hours of play. It encourages coordination, social skills, and fine motor skills.

8 A Timberland Beanie

There are so many beanies at T.J. Maxx right now. I love this TIMBERLAND Knit Logo Beanie, just $9.99. It comes in black, brown, and gray with an embroidered brand logo detail and is made out of ribbed knit.

9 A Chinoiserie Candle

I love this SAGEBROOK HOME 8oz Chinoiserie Scented Candle With Lid, $14.99, especially as a gift for someone who is super into traditional decor or the Grandmillennial vibe. It comes in a reusable ceramic jar with lid that features a chinoiserie design and beverly beach scent.

10 A Gaiam Yoga Mat

Shopping for a yogi? This GAIAM 5mm Printed Yoga Mat $14.99 will help freshen up their routine and get them started on their New Year’s Resolutions. The name-brand mat features extra cushioning for added comfort and a non-slip backing. And, the purchase includes a free online yoga class.

11 And, a Cozy Shabby Chic Throw

This SHABBY CHIC Girls Delicate Bows Fleece Throw, $14.99, is cozy, soft, and “so preppy,” my daughter would say. There are so many amazing throw blankets to choose from at T.J. Maxx, and they always make a great gift.