7 Best New TJ Maxx Gifts Under $30 Now Arriving in Stores

TJ Maxx just stocked new holiday gifts under $30, from luxe board games to bath bombs.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you started your holiday shopping yet? Over the weekend, I began crossing names off my list. My first stop? TJ Maxx. While the website has lots of great options, my local store was stocked with so many gifts and stocking stuffers. And, many of the gift items are under $30. Whether you are shopping for your children’s teachers and bus drivers or your own family and friends, there are treasures to be found. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx gifts under $30 now arriving in stores.

1 These Mugs Filled with Ghirardelli

These mugs filled with Ghirardelli chocolate make such a great and effortless gift, especially for coworkers, teachers, bus drivers, or anyone else who you don’t know what to get. If you want to upgrade the item, pair it with a Starbucks gift card.

2 These Luxurious Board Games

I found a table of amazing gifts at my store, which included these luxe versions of Scrabble and Monopoly. The Heritage Edition of the timeless games usually sells for around $50 retail. However, my store had them marked at $29.99. The games come in a beautiful wood keepsake box.

3 These Great Little Cosmetics Stocking Stuffers

Don’t waste a trip to Sephora! I found so many great stocking stuffers, especially for teens and tweens. Foot masks, pimple patches, face masks, hyrdrogels, and more, all at super low T.J. Maxx prices. These are also great for adding to gift bags.

4 And, Lots of Other Random Cosmetic Stocking Stuffers

There are tons of other stocking stuffer options, ranging from Sun Bum and Lip Smacker chapsticks to glosses, lip oil, and more. I love that T.J. Maxx carries lots of Sephora and Ulta brands at under-retail prices, as well as more affordable options.

5 Bath Bombs

You can’t go wrong with Bath Bombs. I love Da Bomb, a bath bomb brand started by teens. They sell these at Target, but T.J. Maxx has them for less, $5.99 compared to $8 retail. Again, they are great for stocking stuffers or as additions to gift bags.

6 Bag Charms and Key Chains

Another cute stocking stuffer or inexpensive gift? Bag charms and key chain charms. There was a whole rack in my store with so many adorable options, most of them $9.99 to $19.99, depending on the type. Kids, tweens, teens, and adults will all enjoy customizing their accessories with them.

7 And, These Accessory Gift Sets

There was also a whole section at the front of my store with accessory gift sets. Most of them come with a hat and a matching scarf, but some have bags or other smaller items. They are easy to wrap, and most are under $30.