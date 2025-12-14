From cozy decor to standout furniture, these new World Market finds just arrived.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I have been shopping at World Market since I was a kid. The store, formerly known as Cost Plus World Market, sells everything from imported food, candy, and drinks to stunning home furnishings, usually at very low prices. Recently, there have been so many new arrivals flooding the store’s aisles and the website. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new World Market home finds landing in stores this week.

1 12 Days of Hot Cocoa Cups

Hot chocolate cups are the viral trend of the season and World Market is here for it. I love this Advent calendar alternative, the 12 Days of Assorted Hot Cocoa Mix Travel Cups. The festive lineup of travel-size cups is filled with cocoa mix in flavors like milk chocolate, salted caramel, double chocolate, peppermint, s’mores, and hazelnut, $14.99 for the set.

2 Mini Ceramic Cocotte Baking Dishes

This Mini Ceramic Cocotte Baking Dish, $12.99, is a petite version of the French baking dish called a cocotte, featuring side handles for oven-to-table serving and a lid with a golden knob. It’s perfectly sized for baking an individual pot pie or a romantic lava cake for two. “Is this the cutest little baking dish? Ready for a mini pie. Or some potatoes au gratin for one. Adorbs. Haven’t used it yet. Will be wrapped for a holiday gift …to me,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New World Market Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Neon Red Bow Sign

Kids who love the preppy aesthetic will love this Neon Red Bow LED Electric Sign Wall Decoration for $59.99. It is made with flexible, bright-red LED strips that trace a bow silhouette. It is perfect for displaying above a bar cart or fireplace. “This is so much brighter than I expected! The bow is on such a happy element to add to our decor! I feel like I won a #sweepstakes with this one!” writes a shopper.

4 A Beautiful Sage and Gold Frame

World Market offers a wide selection of beautiful photo frames, including this Gold and Sage Scalloped Picture Frame for $17.99. I appreciate the contrast between the gold frame and the sage-colored fabric matting. It holds one 4×6 photo, is a versatile accent to home or office decor, and it makes a delightful gift.

5 A Personal Ice Cream Maker

World Market sells a bunch of little kitchen gadgets, including the Dash My Mug Personal Ice Cream Maker, $29.99. “Wonderful product for family fun,” writes a shopper. “Great gift idea,” writes another. “So cute! Love it!”

6 A Wool Tufted Area Rug

There are so many gorgeous area rugs at World Market for less than most other stores. This Dominique Ivory and Aqua Botanical Tufted Wool Area Rug, $299.99, is a 6×9 rug tufted of ivory wool. It looks designer and will upgrade your space in comfort.

7 This Designer Looking Sofa

One of my favorite sofas is from World Market. This Providence Heathered Ivory Slope Arm Bench Seat Sofa looks like something from Pottery Barn (the interior designer’s favorite York sofa). Still, it costs just $1,199.99, thousands less than the name-brand alternative.

8 Faux Mohair Rugs

I love adding small throw rugs to infuse texture into a space. This faux mohair area rug is available in several colors, starting at $39.99. Shoppers also use them for layering on chairs and sofas. “I have mine hanging over my deacon bench. It looks so cute. Mine is in white,” writes a shopper.

9 Silicone Glass Markers

These Drinking Buddies Silicone Bow Glass Markers 6 Pack will come in handy for your holiday parties. Get the adorable set $16.99. “Can’t wait to try these! They are good sized,” writes a shopper. If you aren’t into bows, there are other shapes available.

10 A Pineapple Lamp

World Market also sells so many fantastic lighting fixtures. I love this fruity Gold Metal and Cotton Twine Pineapple Shaped Table Lamp, a fun find for $89.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New At Home Decor Finds, According to Interior Designers.

11 And, This Mid-Century Dining Table

I am a sucker for mid-century modern furniture, and found a surprisingly good assortment at World Market, including this Bexley Round Glass and Dark Walnut Mid Century Dining Table. The stunning piece is $499.99, but looks like it could cost thousands at Design Within Reach.