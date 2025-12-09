11 Best Marshalls Decor Finds This Week, According to Pro Decorators

Designers reveal the Marshalls decor pieces that add style, texture, and warmth for less.

Marshalls makes finding home decor items easy, even for the designers. “Furniture like nightstands and outdoor sets, accent lighting such as lamps with unique bases, and small decorative accessories like coffee table books, planters, and candle holders,” Colleen Bennett, Founder and Principal Designer at CBB Design Firm, said while mentioning her favorite items from Marshalls. “[Check for] outdoor pillows, which are affordable to replace, and decorative throw pillows and rugs to add personality and tie a room together.” Here are some suggestions from Bennett on decor to seek out at Marshalls.

1 Crestview Collection Wooden Side Table

There’s a wide variety when it comes to nightstands at Marshalls. From sleek and modern, to a statement piece with a vintage feel like the Crestview Collection 27in One Drawer Wooden Side Table in a soft, sage green for $99.99. There are quite a few options to fit any style. “Seek out distinctive, well-made nightstands and dressers that can refresh your bedroom without stretching your budget,” Bennett said.

2 Nautica Spindle Dresser

Going off of Bennett’s statement above, the proper furniture can make all the difference. Making the bedroom a cozy place to be is essential. For a classic touch that fits into most decor, the Nautica 32×32 Spindle Dresser With 5 Drawer for $229.99 has plenty of storage and looks great in any room.

3 Elie Tahari Outdoor Deep Seat Cushion Set

The Elie Tahari 24×24 Outdoor Pebble Deep Seat Cushion Set for $49.99 is cozy and comfy, easy to move around the yard or porch. “Marshalls often carries affordable outdoor lounge sets and rugs that make it easy to elevate your backyard,” Bennett said.

4 Momeni Hand Woven Jute And Wool Blend Area Rug

To go with the outdoor lounge pieces or new indoor furniture, Bennett suggests looking at rugs to tie the room together. The Momeni 5×8 Hand Woven Jute And Wool Blend Area Rug for $229.99 adds some character to the room while still being somewhat subtle. The natural colors keep things soft and charming.

5 Tahari Solid Marble Table Lamp

As a statement piece that still remains neutral in terms of colors, fitting into most decor, the Tahari 11×15 Solid Marble Table Lamp for $59.99 adds something special. “Lamps with unique textures or sculptural bases instantly add warmth and dimension to any room,” according to Bennett.

6 Kelly Wearstler Flesso Floor Lamp

The Kelly Wearstler 46in Flesso Floor Lamp for $399 is more like a piece of art than just a lamp. Bennett suggests tying in light fixtures to create a warm, comforting environment. This accomplishes that and adds character to your decor.

7 A&B Home Folding Reed Ladder Bucket Planter

The A&B Home 14×7.5×71.5 Folding Reed Ladder Bucket Planter for $99.99 incorporates some necessary accessories into your decor. “From planters and coffee table books to candle holders and quirky pieces, small accessories are an inexpensive way to infuse personality,” Bennett suggests. Decorative pieces can add detail to the room.

8 Gestalten New York Street Diaries Book

A coffee table book like Gestalten New York Street Diaries Book for $34.99 is a conversation starter. Bennett is a fan of them, mentioning that adding coffee table books to the room adds a special, unique touch to the living room.

9 Cupcakes and Cashmere Led Wooden Gingerbread

Fun, quirky pieces add character and charm to the home. It gives the room “personality,” according to Bennett. For something tasteful during the holiday season, this Cupcakes and Cashmere Led Wooden Gingerbread House Decor for $49.99 is a statement piece for your festive display.

10 Vista Home Fashions Scalloped Velvet Pillow

Whether you’re looking to incorporate a pop of color like this Vista Home Fashions 22×22 Cotton Blend Scalloped Velvet Pillow for $24.99 in deep green, or some festive holiday throws like the Martha Stewart 3pk Gingerbread Cookies Pillow for $17.50, throw pillows are an easy way to bring in new colors or holiday themes. “A simple way to introduce color and tie a space together,” Bennett said about throw pillows. “They’re also easy to swap seasonally, especially outdoor pillows.”

11 Balta Cocoon Abstract Mid Century Area Rug

With bright and colorful options, in addition to subtle, neutral rug options like the Balta 5×8 Cocoon Us Abstract Mid Century Area Rug for $99.99, there’s something for every style. “The right rug can completely transform a room, and Marshalls frequently has stylish indoor and outdoor options,” Bennett explains.