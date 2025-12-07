5 Best New Marshalls High-End Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

From makeup to eyewear, you can look your best for less.

While looking your best might feel like a budget buster, it doesn’t always have to cost a fortune. Discount stores like Marshalls have made finding the best designer items at a ridiculous markdown something of an art form, whether it’s chic clothing, high-quality makeup, or top-of-the-line accessories. Now, thanks to social media, it’s getting even easier to spread the word about some of the best items hitting the racks. Read on for some of the best new Marshalls high-end finds that shoppers say are flying off the shelves this week.

1. Glow Recipe Makeup

Skincare is just as important as style when you want to look your best. But before you blow your budget on pricey products, you might want to swing by Marshalls.

In a recent TikTok, shopping influencer @itsalexissimone gushed over finding a wide selection of Glow Recipe products at the bargain store. They include the Fruit Babies Glow & Soothe kit, Watermelon Glow toner, and Watermelon Glow Dew Drops.

“Well, get your Glow Recipe at Marshalls!” she says after noting the low prices on the items. “That’s news to me!”

2. Tiffany & Co. Wine Glasses

While it might not feel like it, having the right stemware on hand can be the easiest way to make that special bottle of wine taste even better. But before you go and shell out the big bucks at a high-end store, you can save some money, thanks to a notable find at Marshalls.

During a recent visit, TikTok user @shoppingmomof4 pointed out a top-tier find: A pair of Tiffany & Co. wine glasses. The set retails for just $49.99, which is typically $100 at their home store.

3. Tiffany & Co. Purses

That’s not the only item shoppers have encountered from the high-end retailer. Shopping influencer @liv.reese recently gushed over finding a Tiffany & Co. purse during a Black Friday run to her local Marshalls.

She appeared to score both a black leather option (which she refers to as “viral”) and a second, smaller purse in the store’s iconic powder blue, calling it the “best Black Friday find ever” in her caption. The latter of the two retailed for just $29.99.

And that’s not all: Just days later, she also posted an update after finding a matching Tiffany & Co. wallet to go with her recent purchase.

4. Kylie Jenner Makeup

Makeup enthusiasts know it can be hard to get your hands on Kylie Cosmetics from pretty much anywhere. However, now you can get it at your local Marshalls.

In a recent video, TikToker @boujeefindsofficial was ecstatic to find a four-piece set from the Kylie Jenner brand, which included lip gloss, pressed blush powder, a brush tip liquid eyeliner pen, and matte liquid lipstick. Overall, the whole kit retailed for just $24.99.

5. Rare Beauty Products

Staying on the skincare and cosmetics train, there’s apparently even more to look forward to lately at Marshalls. TikToker @dialina5 raved about finding hydrating body lotion from the super popular Rare Beauty line at her local store. The 8.45-ounce bottle was selling for just $14.99, compared to its regular $28 price tag.