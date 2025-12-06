7 Best New Marshalls Finds Up to 70% Less Than Other Stores

Score major savings on seven new Marshalls finds marked down as much as 70 percent.

Pretty much every item at Marshalls is priced to save you money. The discount store, which sells everything from clothing and shoes to decor and furniture, prides itself on charging less than retail. However, when the store puts items on clearance, expect to save big. Usually, clearance items are at least half off retail, but can be marked down by more than 70 percent. What is on major sale this week? Here are 7 new Marshalls finds, up to 70 percent off other stores right now.

1 A Levi’s Denim Dress

A denim dress is timeless, so if you find one on clearance, buy it! This Levi’s Otto Western Square Mini Dress is just $24 on clearance, marked down from $29.99, but it originally retailed for $60 or more. The dress features side slip pockets, button chest pockets, and button cuffs.

2 A Christmas Book

Share the spirit of the holidays with kids. This COTTAGE DOOR PRESS A Treasury of Christmas Stories And Songs Book, $17 retail, has been marked down to $9 from $10.99. The book features 192 pages filled with 19 different songs and stories that spark the joy of the holidays.

3 Tons of Luggage

Luggage makes a great gift, and guess what? A fantastic piece is on clearance. Get the OLYMPIA 25in Aries Hardside Expandable Spinner, for just $48, reduced from $59.99, compared to $80 retail. It features a telescoping handle, hardside construction, top, side, and bottom carry handles, one interior mesh zip pocket, one interior zip divider, and interior compression straps.

4 A Glam Scarf

Another great gift idea? A scarf. This stunning JESSICA MCCLINTOCK All Over Multi Faux Pearl Brushed Scarf is a glam option, on sale for $10 from $12.99. The original retail price for the bead-and-faux-pearl-detailed scarf with fringe edges was $22.

5 A Festive Butter Dish

Holiday items are starting to go on sale with just a few weeks left until Christmas. This Spirited ELSWORTH AVENUE Poinsietta Butter Dish has been marked down to $5, almost 75 percent off the retail price, $14. It is dishwasher safe and features gorgeous, painted floral designs.

6 Saucony Trail Running Shoes

Marshalls is a great place to find sneakers on sale. There are tons of styles in the clearance section right now, including this pair of SAUCONY Peregrine Rfg Trail Running Shoes. The style originally retailed for $105 and is now down to $56 from $69.99. They are great for outdoor running.

7 A Pink, Puffy Juicy Couture Purse

And, Marshalls also has a bunch of designer purses in the clearance section. My daughter would love this JUICY COUTURE Puff Half Moon Crossbody, now just $20. The original price? $48. A detachable pouch is included, along with a chain carry handle, an adjustable crossbody strap, and a brand logo charm accent.