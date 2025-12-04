7 Best New At Home Decor Finds, According to Interior Designers

Designers say these seven At Home decor finds add style, texture, and instant polish.

The right home decor can transform your house into a cozy home, showing off your style and taste. The choices can feel overwhelming when it comes to setting the tone and style that suits you, so we consulted with an industry expert to guide you in the right direction. Here are the 7 best At Home decor finds according to Todd Harmon, the Principal designer, furniture specialist, and CEO of Aura Modern Home.

1 The Oversized Basket

The Oversized Basket for $29.99 is the perfect piece to collect loose items and add a little organization to the room. “I love large-scale woven baskets for adding warmth and texture,” Harmon said. “They are not just for storage; they are architectural accents. A huge basket creates a natural, grounding element, especially in a minimalist or modern space. Place one next to an armchair to hold a cozy throw blanket.”

2 Statement-Making Floor Vases

This Statement-Making Floor Vase for $99.99 is a sleek piece, adding a little drama to your hallway. “Standard tabletop vases are fine, but a floor vase adds serious vertical interest,” Harmon explained. “Choose one that has a unique shape or texture, like a textured terracotta or a sleek, glazed ceramic. It fills an empty corner much better than a small piece of furniture. You can leave it empty or add a few tall, dramatic dried branches.”

3 Full-Length Leaner Mirrors with Thin Frames

Harmon is a firm believer that a Full-Length Leaner Mirror with Thin Frames for $99.99 is essential. “A full-length mirror is a necessary design element, not just a practical one,” Harmon said. “Find a large mirror with a very thin, understated metal or wood frame. Lean it against a wall to instantly double the light and sense of space in a room. It adds glamour and function at the same time.”

4 The Matte Black Object

The Matte Black Glass Vase can add a chic touch to your decor. “Black is the grounding element in any color palette,” explains Harmon. “A small, matte black item draws the eye and gives the room a necessary visual anchor. This choice keeps your decor from feeling too light or fleeting. It adds a sophisticated, contemporary weight.”

5 The Abstract Canvas Art

Tie the colors of the room together with the Abstract Canvas Art for $119.99. “Good art doesn’t have to be expensive, but it must add a specific mood or color story,” Harmon said. ‘At Home has a huge selection of large canvas prints. Look for abstract pieces with a limited color palette that complements your existing furniture. This trick makes the art feel intentional and cohesive, not random.”

6 Nesting or Slim Accent Tables

The Nesting Slim Accent Tables are only $99.99 and add a stylish touch to the room. “Don’t settle for a single, bulky side table,” Harmon said. “Nesting or slim accent tables allow for flexible, dynamic styling. They introduce different heights into your arrangement, which is key to making a space feel interesting and balanced. You can easily pull one out when a guest needs a spot for a drink.”

7 Large Geometric Rug

Harmon recommends pulling the room together with a Large Geometric Rug for $89.99. “A rug is the foundation that defines the room’s boundary,” Harmon said. “At Home’s affordable large area rugs allow you to go big on size. A graphic pattern in muted colors anchors the furniture grouping. This grounds the seating area and prevents furniture from floating in space.”