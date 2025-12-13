New HomeGoods arrivals shoppers are spotting in stores that are selling out fast.

Have you been to your local HomeGoods store? One of the most exciting things about shopping at the home goods emporium is that you never know what you might find. Unlike other stores that sell most of the same items online as in their physical stores, HomeGoods doesn’t have an e-commerce website. The only way to know what you can buy is to visit the store or take a sneak peek at the HomeGoods Instagram page and pray that your local outpost has the same stuff. What items are getting stocked at your store this week? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods home finds flying off shelves right now.

1 Leather Sofas and Plaid Pillows

Sometimes when I walk into my local store, I get confused because some of the items look straight out of the Pottery Barn catalogue. Case in point? This set of leather swivel chairs. HomeGoods styled them with these gorgeous, elevated throw pillows that give serious Ralph Lauren Christmas vibes.

2 Festive Plates

HomeGoods is such a great resource for affordable, seasonal plates and serving items. I am obsessed with these plaid plates, available in white and red plaids. You can buy a set of the large size and just use your white dishes with them.

3 Expensive Looking Accent Furniture Pieces

Looking for a side table or nightstand? HomeGoods has a small but mighty selection of furniture. All of the pieces are significantly below retail, and many sell for triple the price at upscale furniture stores.

4 Holiday Candles Galore

HomeGoods is the only place I shop for holiday candles. I love these battery-operated LED wax candles. I got my daughter a set, because I don’t trust her with flame, and they are so beautiful. I also love that you can use them every year.

5 Holiday Linens

An easy way to infuse the holidays into your bathroom? Get a set of Christmas or winter-inspired towels. HomeGoods has an extensive selection for every aesthetic. I especially appreciate the hand towels, as they add just enough spirit to my space.

6 Creative Tree Toppers

HomeGoods has the best selection of tree toppers. There are many creative and outside-the-box options, such as these plaid fabric stars. Again, HomeGoods is fully committed to the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend this year, and these perfectly fit the vibe.

7 More Throw Pillows

There are endless throw pillows, including these fabulously festive sets. I get almost all my pillows at HomeGoods and swap them out seasonally. Insider tip: Stick to throw pillows with removable covers. That way you can wash them or replace them with down inserts if they get too flat.

8 So Many Mugs

Mugs are not only an easy way to add spirit to your kitchen, but they also make excellent gifts. There are lots of holiday-inspired options at the store for everyone.

9 Random Kitchen Items

There are so many holiday and winter-inspired kitchen items in the cooking section of the store, including these fun plaid canisters and candy cane striped jars.

10 Table Cloths

Don’t forget to dress up your table in Christmas plaid! There are tons of tablecloth options at HomeGoods, and they are reasonably priced so that you won’t feel guilty.

11 And, Tons of Christmas Decorations and Ornaments

If you haven’t purchased all the Christmas ornaments and decorations you need, head to HomeGoods. The store continues to be stocked with everything you need to make your home fully festive ahead of the holidays.