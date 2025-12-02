These 11 new HomeGoods stocking stuffers offer fun, festive, and affordable gift wins.

If you are on the hunt for great stocking stuffers for the whole family, head on over to HomeGoods. I went to my local store over the weekend and found endless options for all, ranging from moms and dads to children and teens. The store conveniently placed most of the stocking-stuffer goodies in the aisle leading up to the cash wrap, so you can shop for stocking-stuffer items while you wait in line. What should you buy to prepare for Christmas Eve? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods stocking stuffers I just found in stores.

1 Breast Cancer Awareness Beads

This Jewelry Made By Me DIY Beaded Bracelet Letter Bead Jar is the gift that keeps on giving. Proceeds support the Susan G. Komen breast cancer awareness foundation. Each set contains over 1,000 pieces, including a stretch cord to make bracelets, and costs just $7.99.

2 A Set of Candles

I love buying candle sets and dividing them up for gift bags and stocking stuffers. This DW Home set includes nine holiday scents, hand-poured into little jars. The whole box is just $24.99, so each candle averages to under $2.80 each.

3 So Many Chargers

Charging cords might not be the most glamorous gift, but they will definitely come in handy for any holiday gifts that require one. You can’t have enough of these, in my opinion, especially with family members who constantly lose them.

4 Crystal Bottle Toppers for Wine

Looking for a fun stocking stuffer for a wine drinker? These Crystal Bottle Toppers come in a set of four in beautiful pastel colors, providing an airtight seal in style for an opened bottle of wine. The set is just $4.99.

5 Box of Dad Jokes

Dad jokes never get old, or at least we won’t tell Dad. This box of dad jokes provides lots of hilarious jokes for the whole family. There is also a box of The Worst Dad Jokes and Word Teasers. Each is $7.99 and sized for a stocking.

6 The Imposter Game

Have you ever played Imposter? This small card set makes it easier and less confusing. The “after dinner mystery game” will provide hours of fun with friends and family and is sized for a stocking. Get it for $7.99. It comes with 50 cards, enough for three to 16 players. Each game takes about 20 minutes.

7 A Mouse Skewer

And, it doesn’t get much cuter than this holiday mouse skewer. The gluten-free candy treat features marshmallows and gummies and is super gourmet for just $3.99.

8 An Ornament Filled with Candy

There are also a few options of candy-filled ornament bulbs. This one in particular has peppermints in it. There is also a tag in the back. It costs just $6.99.

9 Puzzle Bricks

If you have a little builder, this holiday Puzzle Bricks set is perfect. It comes with everything needed to create a decorated tree and holiday scene, all for $6.99.

10 Mugs

HomeGoods has endless mugs, which always make the best stocking stuffers. Use every inch of space by stuffing the mug with their favorite candy. This adorable Santa mug is $7.99.

11 A Notepad and Pen

And, don’t forget a notepad and pen set. This ultra adorable set reads “Making a List and checking it twice, and can be used to write a note from Santa, suggesting that it can help keep the holiday spirit strong throughout the year. It is just $5.99.