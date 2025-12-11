These 11 new HomeGoods finds are the buzzy holiday items shoppers can't stop sharing.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

‘Tis the season to shop at HomeGoods. One of the best things about shopping at the discount home store is that you never know what you might find. Luckily, influencers and people like us can offer you a sneak peek of the treasures you might find at your local store. This week, there are so many exceptional items flying off the shelves. What should you shop for, according to those who make multiple weekly trips to the store? Here are 11 HomeGoods finds everyone’s talking about this week.

1 This Set of Beautiful Bowed Bells

“HomeGoods has officially gone full-on Christmas magic mode, Besties! 🎄 From stunning gold nutcrackers to oversized bells wrapped in velvet red bows — every corner is giving luxe holiday glam! ❤️💫 And don’t even get me started on all the Christmas ceramics and décor pieces hitting the shelves right now… so many statement finds that will make your home sparkle this season! ✨ Run, don’t walk — these won’t last long!” wrote one shopper.

2 Tall, Pastel Nutcrackers

My daughter wasn’t the only one obsessed with large pastel nutcrackers. “The 3′ tall pastel nutcracker is what Christmas dreams are made of,”

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Lots of Glass Goodies

Stores are stocked with so many gorgeous glass goodies. From reindeer and Christmas trees to Santa figurines and angels, there are so many stunning decorations all over the store that influencers have been sharing about.

4 Mugs, Mugs, and More Mugs

Mugs are the gift that keeps on giving. Every season we invest in a few new holiday mugs, so my daughter can sip on hot chocolate and I can enjoy my morning coffee with a dose of festive fun. Right now, there are so many shelves full of different Christmas-inspired mugs. ” I am absolutely LOVING these holiday mugs! Which one(s) would you buy?!” one shopper captioned this post.

5 Lots of Pinks and Pastels

Gone are the days when the only acceptable colors for holiday decor are red and green. There is so much pink and pastel action going on this year. I was excited to see so many of the classic viral holiday items making a comeback this year!💗” writes a shopper.

6 A Giant Santa Chair

My daughter spotted this giant Santa chair at our local HomeGoods, and I snapped a photo of her sitting in it. While an investment, it will provide high-quality pictures and plenty of fun for the festive seasons to come.

7 So Many Great Gifts

My local store offers a wide range of gift options. From beauty and skincare sets to games, books, and kitchen gadgets, there are endless options across a range of price points. HomeGoods recently shared photos of its top gift ideas for 2025.

8 New Furniture Pieces

Insider tip: If you are looking for larger furniture pieces for your home, visit your local store several times a week. HomeGoods stores regularly receive new shipments of sofas, chairs, armoires, dressers, and more. This week, the store shared a sampling of the latest arrivals. “Fresh new finds always arriving. Save 20-50% off pieces you can find, love & bring home today!” they captioned the post.

9 Hanukkah Decor and Must-Buys

The first day of Hanukkah is quickly approaching and HomeGoods is stocked with everything you need. “Bright finds and big savings for your Festival of Lights!” they captioned a post. “I love Homegoods! Happy Hanukkah,” a shopper commented. “Loving all the festive shimmer and those gorgeous blue and gold accents—your Hanukkah display is seriously lighting up the season!” another added.

10 St. Jude Snow Globes

HomeGoods is selling snowglobes for a cause. “We are thrilled to once again partner with @stjude to help families facing cancer. Purchase one of our limited-edition snow globes at your local HomeGoods or @homesense_us and 50% of the purchase price will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Can’t get to store? You can donate here: https://bit.ly/415w63w,” they captioned a post.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, Wrapping Paper

HomeGoods is the best place to find wrapping paper, boxes, ribbons, and everything you need to wrap and gift gorgeous presents. “And that’s on having the most gorgeous presents under the tree,” one shopper wrote.